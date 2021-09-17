Women's World Cup Qualifying
N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland4Luxembourg WomenLuxembourg Women0

2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland earn opening 4-0 win over Luxembourg

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI at Inver Park

Northern Ireland open with comfortable win over Luxembourg

Northern Ireland produced the perfect start to their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 victory over Luxembourg at Inver Park.

Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness and Emily Wilson scored first-half goals as Kenny Shiels' side dominated in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Furness missed a penalty after the restart but NI got their well-deserved fourth through winger Lauren Wade.

Kirsty McGuinness hit the bar late on but NI were full value for their win.

The victory marked a history-making night as Inver Park, home of Irish Premiership side Larne, hosted its first-ever senior international as Northern Ireland returned to competitive action following their Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in April.

Luxembourg, ranked 122nd in the world, were competing in their maiden full World Cup qualifier, and Northern Ireland's returning supporters were left to celebrate a professional performance to extend their run of competitive victories to seven.

Textbook first-half performance

Inside the opening minute, McGuinness' cross was spilled by goalkeeper Lucie Schlime, and Wilson, in for the injured Simone Magill, scuffed her effort with the goal gaping.

On her 118th Northern Ireland cap, defender Julie Nelson almost notched a fairytale goal in her home town when the Larne native's looping header landed just the wrong side of the post, and minutes later Furness' effort from range was high and wide.

Northern Ireland's pressure was relentless and Nelson had a further chance and Chloe McCarron saw a free-kick well held by Schlime before Luxembourg's resistance was finally broken on 16 minutes when Callaghan reacted quickest to a Furness flick-on.

The Cliftonville midfielder darted towards the loose ball and lobbed Schlime with a brilliant, instinctive effort to break the deadlock.

Inver Park in Larne was hosting its first-ever senior international match

There was a brief scare as Shiels' side switched off from the kick-off and Kimberley Dos Santos got in behind the defence and forced Jackie Burns into a smart save.

However daylight between the sides was quickly provided when Furness headed home a McGuinness corner on 23 minutes for her 32nd international goal.

Dos Santos again tested Burns in a carbon copy of her earlier chance but the home pressure kept coming as Wade and Furness, who could have ended the first-half with five goals, spurned chances.

There was a goalmouth scramble which saw Schlime pull of a brilliant double stop to deny Callaghan and Sarah McFadden, before Wilson and Rebecca Holloway were denied by a sea of red shirts in the area.

However the home side got their third when 20-year-old Wilson blasted to the net after Furness' free-kick had came back off the post to net her first international goal on the stroke of half-time.

Vance returns as Furness misses penalty

Furness headed wide from another corner at the start of the second half and the Liverpool midfielder hit the inside of the post with a penalty on 52 minutes after Wilson's shot had been blocked by Jessica Berscheid's stray arm.

Northern Ireland's tempo dropped towards the hour mark, and Shiels introduced the fit-again Demi Vance and exciting youngster Kerry Beattie in place of Furness and Wilson.

Rangers left-back Vance was immediately involved and her teasing cross just evaded Beattie, and the Glentoran forward then almost got her maiden international goal when her half volley from a tight angle fizzed past the far post.

Lauren Wade wheels away in celebration after scoring NI's fourth goal

McFadden powered a header over as the hosts went in search of a fourth, which eventually came with 20 minutes to go when Wade followed up Beattie's blocked shot to calmly tuck the ball into the bottom corner.

Wade found the side netting from McGuinness' deep cross as the wave of green shirts continued to pile forward, and the Cliftonville winger almost grabbed a deserved goal when her powerful strike from the edge of the area clipped the top of the crossbar.

However Northern Ireland comfortably secured three points in their opening game and Shiels can now look forward to a highly-anticipated encounter with Latvia at Windsor Park on Tuesday - the senior women's first game at the National Stadium since 2010.

Difficult October matches against Group D favourites England and Austria follow before a trip to North Macedonia in November.

Line-ups

N Ireland Wom

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burns
  • 2McKenna
  • 5NelsonSubstituted forMcGuinnessat 84'minutes
  • 4McFaddenSubstituted forCaldwellat 75'minutes
  • 6Holloway
  • 7McCarron
  • 8CallaghanSubstituted forMcDanielat 75'minutes
  • 9Wade
  • 10FurnessSubstituted forVanceat 60'minutes
  • 11McGuinness
  • 19WilsonSubstituted forBeattieat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Vance
  • 12Flaherty
  • 13Burrows
  • 14McGuinness
  • 15Hamilton
  • 16Caldwell
  • 17Rafferty
  • 18McDaniel
  • 20Maxwell
  • 21Beattie
  • 22Watling
  • 23Harvey-Clifford

Luxembourg Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schlimé
  • 21AlbertBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCrespoat 58'minutes
  • 5KremerBooked at 49minsSubstituted forRathsat 78'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 3BerscheidBooked at 52mins
  • 13De BruynBooked at 39minsSubstituted forTiberiat 57'minutes
  • 8Marques
  • 10Miller
  • 16AbreuSubstituted forBeschat 68'minutes
  • 18Kocan
  • 2GraçaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMendesat 78'minutes
  • 6Garcia

Substitutes

  • 4Becker
  • 7Schon
  • 9Mendes
  • 11Besch
  • 12Krier
  • 14Dervisevic
  • 15Tiberi
  • 17Crespo
  • 19Have
  • 20Raths
  • 22Thil
  • 23Kremer
Referee:
Eleni Antoniou

Match Stats

Home TeamN Ireland WomAway TeamLuxembourg Women
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home30
Away1
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northern Ireland Women 4, Luxembourg Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northern Ireland Women 4, Luxembourg Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Northern Ireland Women. Louise McDaniel tries a through ball, but Caitlin McGuinness is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Northern Ireland Women. Rebecca Holloway tries a through ball, but Kirsty McGuinness is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Northern Ireland Women. Conceded by Jessica Berscheid.

  6. Booking

    Noémie Raths (Luxembourg Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Caitlin McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Noémie Raths (Luxembourg Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Caitlin McGuinness replaces Julie Nelson.

  10. Post update

    Kirsty McGuinness (Northern Ireland Women) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Louise McDaniel.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Northern Ireland Women. Nadene Caldwell tries a through ball, but Kerry Beattie is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg Women. Kelly Mendes replaces Kimberley Graça.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Luxembourg Women. Noémie Raths replaces Emma Kremer.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Nadene Caldwell replaces Sarah McFadden.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Louise McDaniel replaces Marissa Callaghan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Wade (Northern Ireland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kirsty McGuinness with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marissa Callaghan (Northern Ireland Women).

  18. Post update

    Marta Garcia (Luxembourg Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Northern Ireland Women 4, Luxembourg Women 0. Lauren Wade (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kerry Beattie (Northern Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty McGuinness.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland Women00000000
3Georgia Women00000000
4R. of Ireland Wom00000000
5Slovakia Women100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine Women00000000
4Hungary Women100102-20
5Faroe Islands Women1001010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus Women11004133
2Czech Rep Wom10101101
3Netherlands10101101
4Iceland00000000
5Cyprus Women100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3N Ireland Wom11004043
4Luxembourg Women100104-40
5Latvia Women100118-70
6North Macedonia Women100108-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11007073
2Russia11002023
3Montenegro Women11003213
4Bos-Herze Wom100123-10
5Azerbaijan Women100102-20
6Malta Women100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway1100100103
2Albania Women10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Kosovo Women10101101
5Poland Women10101101
6Armenia Women1001010-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania Women11002023
4Croatia Women100102-20
5Lithuania Women100114-30
6Moldova Women100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10101101
2Turkey Women10101101
3Bulgaria Women00000000
4Germany00000000
5Israel Women00000000
6Serbia Women00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia Women11004043
4Estonia Women100104-40
5Kazakhstan Women100106-60
6Greece Women1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

