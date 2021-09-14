Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee McNulty sustained a serious leg injury in Saturday's game

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King says leg-break victim Lee McNulty "deserves to be looked after by the football club" after being given a one-year contract extension.

McNulty sustained the fracture during Saturday's 4-0 win over Glenavon.

"Lee's a guy who is part of my wee family now," said King.

"We want to bring a family feel to this club and everyone has got to feel wanted. That's what we are about and Lee is a big part of that."

"We are all in this together, we are a really tight-knit group and I've got to thank the chairman who has been absolutely outstanding," added King.

Saturday's match at Mourneview Park was halted on 71 minutes to allow McNulty to receive treatment on the pitch after what had seemed like an innocuous looking fall.

Watch: Carrick score four before match abandoned

McNulty was attended to for 20 minutes after the incident which led to his injury, although midway through this period the referee led the two sets of players off the pitch into the dressing rooms.

At this stage a discussion between Hamilton and his Carrick Rangers counterpart Stuart King ensued at pitchside.

Carrick wanted to continue playing the game however Glenavon decided however that they did not want to complete the remaining 19 minutes of the match, so referee Shane Andrews abandoned the game.

The Northern Ireland Football League ruled on Monday that Carrick would be awarded the three points after Lurgan Blues chairman Adrian Teer said his club would not appeal for the match to be played to a conclusion or replayed.