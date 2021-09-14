Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Lyon are set to be missing key men Moussa Dembele, the former Celtic striker, and Xherdan Shaqiri for Thursday's Europa League group opener against Rangers at Ibrox. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson will be back to face Lyon on Thursday after a period of Covid isolation that saw him sit out Saturday's win over St Johnstone. (Sun) external-link

The Scottish FA has questioned the Scottish government's "lack of clarity" over how vaccine passports will be implemented at football stadiums, and reiterated its belief that spot checks "is the only pragmatic and workable solution". (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is bidding to make history in Thursday's Europe League meeting with Real Betis as the Glasgow club have never won a European game in Spain in 19 previous attempts spanning 59 years. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam could return for Sunday's derby against Dundee United at Tannadice as the former Scotland midfielder is making a rapid recovering from a groin injury that was expected to keep him out until October. (Courier) external-link

Hearts are targeting a top-three Premiership finish, says manager Robbie Neilson, after an unbeaten start for the newly-promoted club. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson says 18-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsay - linked with a move to Everton - must continue to make sacrifices and work hard to realise his full potential. (Aberdeen Evening Express) external-link