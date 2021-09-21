Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy suffered a knock during Chelsea's Champions League win against Zenit St Petersburg last week

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss his side's Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa but manager Thomas Tuchel says it is "possible" he will be fit to face Manchester City on Saturday.

Villa travel to Stamford Bridge in the third round on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

Mendy missed Sunday's 3-0 league win over Tottenham after picking up a knock against Zenit St Petersburg last week.

"Saturday is possible," Tuchel said of Mendy's chances. "But it's a race against pain and a race against time.

"I hope he will be back in team training on Thursday and if this goes well he can be ready for Saturday, but I don't know right now."

Tuchel confirmed there will be changes for Chelsea, who are joint-top of the Premier League alongside Liverpool after five games and host reigning champions City on Saturday (12:30).

"There will be some changes because we take the opportunity to give important minutes in an important competition to guys who are missing the minutes at the moment," Tuchel said.

Dean Smith's Villa, who are 10th in the league and lost 3-0 at Chelsea when the sides met earlier this month, defeated League Two Barrow 6-0 after entering the EFL Cup at the second-round stage.