EFL Cup
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2
Tottenham Hotspur win 3-2 on penalties

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (2-3 on penalties): Bruno Lage's side knocked out after shootout

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments91

Harry Kane
Harry Kane had put Spurs 2-0 up in normal time before Wolves fought back to take the game to penalties

Bryan Gil scored the decisive penalty as Tottenham beat Wolves in a shootout to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Wolves came from two goals down to take the game to penalties, with Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence cancelling out Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane's efforts.

In the shootout, Dendoncker was denied by Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Wolves' fate was sealed when Conor Coady hit the bar.

More to follow

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Ruddy
  • 14MosqueraSubstituted forCoadyat 9'minutes
  • 15Boly
  • 23Kilman
  • 2Hoever
  • 8NevesBooked at 47mins
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 75'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 84'minutes
  • 17Fábio SilvaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 26Hwang Hee-Chan

Substitutes

  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 13Moulden
  • 16Coady
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 37Traoré

Tottenham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Gollini
  • 25TangangaSubstituted forReguilónat 90+7'minutes
  • 4Romero
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 33Davies
  • 20AlliSubstituted forHøjbjergat 82'minutes
  • 29Skipp
  • 28NdombeleBooked at 83mins
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 62'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 11Gil

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 3Reguilón
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 14Rodon
  • 40Austin
  • 44Scarlett
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot is too high. Rúben Neves should be disappointed.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(2). Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Japhet Tanganga.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).

  16. Post update

    Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  19. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 22:35

    Spurs fan here. I hate it when other club's fans say we are Spursy (meaning we fold under pressure) but we do. Ruddy lucky to get away with that tonight. Nuno needs to held the defence grow a pair or we will never win anything.

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 22:35

    Lucky escape for chicken on a ball fc. Good ebbning

  • Comment posted by RayCee, today at 22:32

    Spurs still on target for some silverware. Best chance to do so. Can they do it?

  • Comment posted by 419NigerianPrince, today at 22:32

    Good first half an hour from spurs but folded when Wolves started created chances. Lucky to end up still winning but let’s see how they play later rounds. As for Wolves, after an awful start they improved and made a good comeback. Hopefully Podence starts in the league to help with goals and Dendoncker can help Wolves win headers going forward

  • Comment posted by Death of football , today at 22:31

    Puta madre

  • Comment posted by you go chavez, today at 22:31

    When's the DVD coming out ?

    They should do an editors cut extra version showing penalties from three different angles

    • Reply posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 22:33

      Hampshire Spur replied:
      There is a chav version as well. Its in the post to you.

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 22:30

    Arsenal are on a high beating powerhouses norwich, burnley and afc wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Keepthefaith28, today at 22:30

    Unlucky by wolves but why do we always give stupid goals away it’s like every time we attack the opposition has eight defenders in their box yet when we are attacked it is like 3 . Thought Silva looked ok but we never try and play over the top everyone has to come short why? Bolly has to start along with dendoncker as we need 3 In midfield. Hope Mosquera ok and ait nouri as he was one of the best

    • Reply posted by 419NigerianPrince, today at 22:34

      419NigerianPrince replied:
      Dendoncker should start I agree but maybe for Moutinho because I just don’t trust any 2 of our centre backs. I feel like Silva was the main problem today in the first half an hour as our focal point but hope he grows into it. A good comeback and hopefully we can start scoring freely now having done it vs a good side

  • Comment posted by nlygo, today at 22:29

    excellence from Skipp tonight.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 22:29

    Chant of the night when we were 2-0 down definitely goes to the Spurs fans. “ is this the Emirates is this the Emirates “? When our fans were quiet. Nice applause for Jimmy Greaves before kick off. Safe journey home all.

  • Comment posted by gloryglorytodareistodo, today at 22:29

    Even though we are mainly no hopers who never win anything.I can see us getting to the semi's of the Carabo cup where we will probably then get smashed by Arsenal, Chelsea or West Ham.

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 22:32

      Diogenes replied:
      It's unlikely to be you little goonies though is it? Even after your sensational home win against third tier Wimbledon.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:24

    Won our 1st CC match, on pens, last season too. Shame we didn't turn up in the final.......... COYS!

  • Comment posted by lilyw, today at 22:21

    Why oh why oh why oh why did that Muppet Mr Levy want keep his fellow Muppet Little Kane at the lane

    Just imagine what 150-160 Million could have given us

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 22:27

      Hot Spur replied:
      Man City refused to pay the £150m, that’s why.

  • Comment posted by Hampshire Spur, today at 22:20

    There was a glimpses of real high quality from us tonight. Still buckle under pressure though. Same every year. Nuno needs to find right balance.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 22:27

      Hot Spur replied:
      Yep. Dele’s pass to Kane, need more of that.

  • Comment posted by Splash, today at 22:20

    Of my team don't win this cup....I hope Spurs do! It's been far too long!!

  • Comment posted by Harold Hi from Mauritius, today at 22:17

    Nice to see Spurs, Chelsea won. Man U lost. Ole is in danger of losing his job.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 22:16

    A victory that will never be forgotten!

  • Comment posted by sabbir , today at 22:15

    Spurs a long way off from winning anything I'm afraid. Until we get Poch back the feel good factor will have to be kept under wraps.

  • Comment posted by Steve Duddridge, today at 22:12

    Hugo; Emerson, Romero, Dier, Regi; Hojbjerg, Tamguy, Dele; Son, Kane, Bergwijn is a decent 4-3-3. When this 11 is together maybe then we can judge Nuno.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 22:22

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      No space for Tanganga? One of the most consistent players, who was badly missed against Chelsea. Still he's only an academy player, so we can forget him.

  • Comment posted by Diogenes, today at 22:12

    After their massive home win against third tier Wimbledon, the goonies will be on a high going into their cup final on Sunday.

    • Reply posted by ingmarsen, today at 22:17

      ingmarsen replied:
      Yeah !!! They're obsessed with Spurs .

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport