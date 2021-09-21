Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3).
Bryan Gil scored the decisive penalty as Tottenham beat Wolves in a shootout to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Wolves came from two goals down to take the game to penalties, with Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence cancelling out Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane's efforts.
In the shootout, Dendoncker was denied by Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Wolves' fate was sealed when Conor Coady hit the bar.
More to follow
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Ruddy
- 14MosqueraSubstituted forCoadyat 9'minutes
- 15Boly
- 23Kilman
- 2Hoever
- 8NevesBooked at 47mins
- 32Dendoncker
- 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 75'minutes
- 10PodenceSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 84'minutes
- 17Fábio SilvaBooked at 16minsSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
- 26Hwang Hee-Chan
Substitutes
- 9Jiménez
- 11Machado Trincão
- 13Moulden
- 16Coady
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 28João Moutinho
- 37Traoré
Tottenham
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Gollini
- 25TangangaSubstituted forReguilónat 90+7'minutes
- 4Romero
- 6D Sánchez
- 33Davies
- 20AlliSubstituted forHøjbjergat 82'minutes
- 29Skipp
- 28NdombeleBooked at 83mins
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forSon Heung-Minat 62'minutes
- 10Kane
- 11Gil
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 3Reguilón
- 5Højbjerg
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 14Rodon
- 40Austin
- 44Scarlett
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3).
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Penalty saved! Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot is too high. Rúben Neves should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(2). Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Japhet Tanganga.
Post update
Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Post update
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur).
