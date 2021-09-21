Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Harry Kane had put Spurs 2-0 up in normal time before Wolves fought back to take the game to penalties

Bryan Gil scored the decisive penalty as Tottenham beat Wolves in a shootout to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Wolves came from two goals down to take the game to penalties, with Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence cancelling out Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane's efforts.

In the shootout, Dendoncker was denied by Italian goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Wolves' fate was sealed when Conor Coady hit the bar.

Live Text Line-ups Wolves Formation 3-4-3 21 Ruddy 14 Mosquera 15 Boly 23 Kilman 2 Hoever 8 Neves 32 Dendoncker 3 Aït-Nouri 10 Podence 17 Fábio Silva 26 Hwang Hee-Chan 21 Ruddy

14 Mosquera Substituted for Coady at 9' minutes

15 Boly

23 Kilman

2 Hoever

8 Neves Booked at 47mins

32 Dendoncker

3 Aït-Nouri Substituted for Nélson Semedo at 75' minutes

10 Podence Substituted for João Moutinho at 84' minutes

17 Fábio Silva Booked at 16mins Substituted for Traoré at 45' minutes

26 Hwang Hee-Chan Substitutes 9 Jiménez

11 Machado Trincão

13 Moulden

16 Coady

22 Nélson Semedo

28 João Moutinho

37 Traoré Tottenham Formation 4-3-3 22 Gollini 25 Tanganga 4 Romero 6 D Sánchez 33 Davies 20 Alli 29 Skipp 28 Ndombele 18 Lo Celso 10 Kane 11 Gil 22 Gollini

25 Tanganga Substituted for Reguilón at 90+7' minutes

4 Romero

6 D Sánchez

33 Davies

20 Alli Substituted for Højbjerg at 82' minutes

29 Skipp

28 Ndombele Booked at 83mins

18 Lo Celso Substituted for Son Heung-Min at 62' minutes

10 Kane

11 Gil Substitutes 2 Doherty

3 Reguilón

5 Højbjerg

7 Son Heung-Min

14 Rodon

40 Austin

44 Scarlett Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Penalties over Penalty Shootout ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Post update Penalty missed! Still Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot. Post update Penalty saved! Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty saved! Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(3). Bryan Gil (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner. Post update Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot is too high. Rúben Neves should be disappointed. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(2). Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(2), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2(1). Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2(1), Tottenham Hotspur 2. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Penalties in progress Penalty Shootout begins Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Sergio Reguilón replaces Japhet Tanganga. Post update Foul by Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Post update João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward