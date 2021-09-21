Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tottenham have lost every Premier League match that Steven Bergwijn has not been involved in this season

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn could miss Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal after being left out of Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie at Wolves with an ankle injury.

The Dutchman was hurt in the Europa Conference League draw at Rennes and is joined on the sidelines by Lucas Moura.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said Bergwijn is trying to maintain fitness despite wearing a protective boot .

"The injury needs to settle down," Nuno said.

"He twisted his ankle. It's very, very painful. The decision was to protect his foot and at the same time keep doing upper body workouts."

Bergwijn, 23, started in each of Spurs' three Premier League wins at the start the season, but missed the 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace because of injury and was then ruled out of Sunday's 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan could make his first start for the Wolves in the cup tie.

Keeper John Ruddy, Leander Dendoncker, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva are also in contention after Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Brentford.

Spurs 'working on solutions'

Both Wolves and Tottenham will be looking to quickly recover from disappointing league performances at the weekend, with Spurs chief Nuno saying they are "working to find solutions".

He also dismissed the notion that Harry Kane is suffering after a potential move to Manchester City failed to materialise in the summer.

The striker has yet to score in four league games and recently went through his first-ever 90 minutes without having a shot in the loss at Crystal Palace.

Asked whether the 28-year-old Kane was affected by the transfer saga, Nuno said: "That's the past. Nothing that we can say or do now, or in the future, will change the past.

"What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and focus in the present.

"The way we are working is to find solutions, try to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game and Harry is part of the team. It's the partnerships, the complicity, the way we do things, everyone has to be involved."