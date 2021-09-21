Brighton & Hove Albion v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tariq Lamptey was seen as one of the most promising youngsters in England before his injury

Tariq Lamptey could make his return from injury in Brighton's Carabao Cup third-round game with Swansea on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old right-back has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on 16 December 2020.

He was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Leicester.

"He is in the squad, in the 18, so there's a good chance," boss Graham Potter said. "It would be fantastic for everybody for him to be on the pitch."

Both managers are planning to make changes to their first team.

Swansea midfielder Korey Smith is fit again after a calf injury and could make his first appearance since the opening day.

Potter managed the Swans in 2018-19, while Swansea boss Russell Martin is from Brighton.

"I am sure with the right support, patience and time that we will see Swansea back in the Premier League with Russell, because I think there is huge potential there," said Potter.