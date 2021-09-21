EFL Cup
ArsenalArsenal3WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon: Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah score in win

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Eddie Nketiah
Eddie Nketiah marked his first appearance of the season with Arsenal's third goal

Arsenal beat League One AFC Wimbledon to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette was making his first start since April and scored a penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli.

Emile Smith Rowe then converted from Lacazette's pass.

Eddie Nketiah's lovely flicked backheel from Cedric Soares' cross sealed the win.

The Gunners should have won by more after hitting the woodwork twice.

Dons keeper Nik Tzanev tipped the ball onto his own bar in the first half, and Nuno Tavares later headed off the post.

The Gunners named a strong team, with Nketiah the only member of the starting XI not to play in the Premier League this season.

AFC Wimbledon did not manage a shot on target in the game.

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Leno
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 16Holding
  • 22Marí
  • 20Varela Tavares
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 5ParteySubstituted forSmith Roweat 60'minutes
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 35MartinelliSubstituted forSakaat 76'minutes
  • 30NketiahSubstituted forBalogunat 83'minutes
  • 9Lacazette

Substitutes

  • 7Saka
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 21Chambers
  • 25Elneny
  • 26Balogun
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 49Hein

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Lawrence
  • 22HeneghanBooked at 45mins
  • 5Nightingale
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21McCormickBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMebudeat 60'minutes
  • 4Woodyard
  • 8Hartigan
  • 12RudoniSubstituted forChislettat 69'minutes
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forPressleyat 54'minutes
  • 10Assal

Substitutes

  • 3Csoka
  • 6Marsh
  • 7Alexander
  • 11Chislett
  • 16Mebude
  • 19Pressley
  • 31Oualah
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
56,276

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Marí (Arsenal).

  5. Post update

    Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a fast break.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Folarin Balogun replaces Eddie Nketiah.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  18. Post update

    Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport