Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Eddie Nketiah marked his first appearance of the season with Arsenal's third goal

Arsenal beat League One AFC Wimbledon to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette was making his first start since April and scored a penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli.

Emile Smith Rowe then converted from Lacazette's pass.

Eddie Nketiah's lovely flicked backheel from Cedric Soares' cross sealed the win.

The Gunners should have won by more after hitting the woodwork twice.

Dons keeper Nik Tzanev tipped the ball onto his own bar in the first half, and Nuno Tavares later headed off the post.

The Gunners named a strong team, with Nketiah the only member of the starting XI not to play in the Premier League this season.

AFC Wimbledon did not manage a shot on target in the game.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-2-1 1 Leno 17 Cédric Soares 16 Holding 22 Marí 20 Varela Tavares 15 Maitland-Niles 5 Partey 23 Sambi Lokonga 35 Martinelli 30 Nketiah 9 Lacazette 1 Leno

17 Cédric Soares

16 Holding

22 Marí

20 Varela Tavares

15 Maitland-Niles

5 Partey Substituted for Smith Rowe at 60' minutes

23 Sambi Lokonga

35 Martinelli Substituted for Saka at 76' minutes

30 Nketiah Substituted for Balogun at 83' minutes

9 Lacazette Substitutes 7 Saka

10 Smith Rowe

21 Chambers

25 Elneny

26 Balogun

31 Kolasinac

49 Hein Wimbledon Formation 4-4-1-1 1 Tzanev 2 Lawrence 22 Heneghan 5 Nightingale 18 Guinness-Walker 21 McCormick 4 Woodyard 8 Hartigan 12 Rudoni 9 Palmer 10 Assal 1 Tzanev

2 Lawrence

22 Heneghan Booked at 45mins

5 Nightingale

18 Guinness-Walker

21 McCormick Booked at 30mins Substituted for Mebude at 60' minutes

4 Woodyard

8 Hartigan

12 Rudoni Substituted for Chislett at 69' minutes

9 Palmer Substituted for Pressley at 54' minutes

10 Assal Substitutes 3 Csoka

6 Marsh

7 Alexander

11 Chislett

16 Mebude

19 Pressley

31 Oualah Referee: Jarred Gillett Attendance: 56,276 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Post update Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Pablo Marí (Arsenal). Post update Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev. Post update Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette. Post update Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a fast break. Post update Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal). Post update Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon). Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Folarin Balogun replaces Eddie Nketiah. Post update Attempt missed. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares. Post update Attempt blocked. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka. Post update Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon). Post update Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward