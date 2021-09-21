Match ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Arsenal beat League One AFC Wimbledon to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and make it three wins in a row in all competitions.
Alexandre Lacazette was making his first start since April and scored a penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli.
Emile Smith Rowe then converted from Lacazette's pass.
Eddie Nketiah's lovely flicked backheel from Cedric Soares' cross sealed the win.
The Gunners should have won by more after hitting the woodwork twice.
Dons keeper Nik Tzanev tipped the ball onto his own bar in the first half, and Nuno Tavares later headed off the post.
The Gunners named a strong team, with Nketiah the only member of the starting XI not to play in the Premier League this season.
AFC Wimbledon did not manage a shot on target in the game.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Leno
- 17Cédric Soares
- 16Holding
- 22Marí
- 20Varela Tavares
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 5ParteySubstituted forSmith Roweat 60'minutes
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 35MartinelliSubstituted forSakaat 76'minutes
- 30NketiahSubstituted forBalogunat 83'minutes
- 9Lacazette
Substitutes
- 7Saka
- 10Smith Rowe
- 21Chambers
- 25Elneny
- 26Balogun
- 31Kolasinac
- 49Hein
Wimbledon
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Tzanev
- 2Lawrence
- 22HeneghanBooked at 45mins
- 5Nightingale
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 21McCormickBooked at 30minsSubstituted forMebudeat 60'minutes
- 4Woodyard
- 8Hartigan
- 12RudoniSubstituted forChislettat 69'minutes
- 9PalmerSubstituted forPressleyat 54'minutes
- 10Assal
Substitutes
- 3Csoka
- 6Marsh
- 7Alexander
- 11Chislett
- 16Mebude
- 19Pressley
- 31Oualah
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 56,276
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Marí (Arsenal).
Post update
Aaron Pressley (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nikola Tzanev.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal).
Post update
Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Cédric Soares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Folarin Balogun replaces Eddie Nketiah.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Chislett (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Hartigan with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, AFC Wimbledon 0. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cédric Soares.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).
Post update
Foul by Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal).
