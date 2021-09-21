EFL Cup
MillwallMillwall0LeicesterLeicester City2

Millwall 0-2 Leicester City: Ademola Lookman scores first Foxes goal in win

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments10

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman was making his fourth appearance for Leicester since a loan move from RB Leipzig

Ademola Lookman scored his first Leicester goal as they beat Millwall in the Carabao Cup third round.

He pounced from eight yards out after Kelechi Iheanacho's 20-yard shot had been parried by keeper George Long, Leicester's first shots on target.

Iheanacho sealed the win as he ran on to a ball down the right wing, cut in and curled home.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes host fellow Premier League side Brighton in the fourth round.

Millwall had several chances in Wednesday's defeat with Ryan Leonard missing, Connor Mahoney forcing a save and Ben Thompson heading over.

Both sides made plenty of changes from their weekend fixtures, and Leicester were well below their best in the first half.

The free-kick Youri Tielemans sent over the bar was their only effort of the first half.

There were just two saves in the whole game - Danny Ward stopping Mahoney's effort and Long's parry that led to the opening goal.

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Long
  • 4HutchinsonSubstituted forBallardat 65'minutes
  • 15PearceSubstituted forAfobeat 72'minutes
  • 5Cooper
  • 18Leonard
  • 24Mitchell
  • 28Evans
  • 3M Wallace
  • 21Mahoney
  • 8ThompsonSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 11Malone
  • 17Saville
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 23Afobe
  • 26Ballard
  • 33Bialkowski

Leicester

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Ward
  • 18Amartey
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Evans
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forVestergaardat 72'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25Ndidi
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 33Thomas
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forDakaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Barnes
  • 10Maddison
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 27Castagne
  • 29Daka
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Millwall 0, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Matt Smith tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Millwall 0, Leicester City 2. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a fast break.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by George Evans.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

  9. Post update

    Matt Smith (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  15. Post update

    Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Evans.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 22:28

    Always liked playing Millwall - honest team and they have had some good managers (like Kenny Jacket) over the years.
    Looks like another pretty even game with Leicester just having edge in firepower to make the difference. This result should be a good confidence-booster for next EPL game
    Brighton next round - early chance for revenge for the VAR robbery.
    Good luck to Millwall for rest of the season

  • Comment posted by gillian morris, today at 22:26

    Great to see Johnny Evans play this match, maybe we can start to see some more stability in our defence going forward

  • Comment posted by JCB, today at 22:23

    Job done. Tough next game, but I'm sure we can get thru to last 8.

    C'mon Leicester...

  • Comment posted by Mighty_Leicester, today at 22:22

    Good win at a tough place. Hoping Lookman gets the start ahead of Maddison at the weekend, either his hip injury has massively hindered him or his head has been properly turned - either way he can't start.

  • Comment posted by Guardian lies, today at 22:15

    Good to see the Foxes showing respect to Millwall bz not plazing a complete second team

    • Reply posted by Guardian lies, today at 22:17

      Guardian lies replied:
      by (sorry, Czech keyboard!)

  • Comment posted by Oahu, today at 22:14

    Should have played Maddison this game. He seems to need a little extra fine tuning as something's not quite right. Regardless, good win to move on for the Foxes with a changed up squad.

    • Reply posted by 1947, today at 22:20

      1947 replied:
      Sorry but as much as i like maddy he's not fit enough to play first team at the moment. needs few weeks out

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 22:05

    nearly done a full sweep and still the hammersed mancs is the only game without a HYS.....

    • Reply posted by Oahu, today at 22:15

      Oahu replied:
      Haha, there will be one soon, and it will be brutal.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport