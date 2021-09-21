Match ends, Millwall 0, Leicester City 2.
Ademola Lookman scored his first Leicester goal as they beat Millwall in the Carabao Cup third round.
He pounced from eight yards out after Kelechi Iheanacho's 20-yard shot had been parried by keeper George Long, Leicester's first shots on target.
Iheanacho sealed the win as he ran on to a ball down the right wing, cut in and curled home.
Brendan Rodgers' Foxes host fellow Premier League side Brighton in the fourth round.
Millwall had several chances in Wednesday's defeat with Ryan Leonard missing, Connor Mahoney forcing a save and Ben Thompson heading over.
Both sides made plenty of changes from their weekend fixtures, and Leicester were well below their best in the first half.
The free-kick Youri Tielemans sent over the bar was their only effort of the first half.
There were just two saves in the whole game - Danny Ward stopping Mahoney's effort and Long's parry that led to the opening goal.
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Long
- 4HutchinsonSubstituted forBallardat 65'minutes
- 15PearceSubstituted forAfobeat 72'minutes
- 5Cooper
- 18Leonard
- 24Mitchell
- 28Evans
- 3M Wallace
- 21Mahoney
- 8ThompsonSubstituted forSmithat 72'minutes
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 11Malone
- 17Saville
- 22Bödvarsson
- 23Afobe
- 26Ballard
- 33Bialkowski
Leicester
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Ward
- 18Amartey
- 4Söyüncü
- 6Evans
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forVestergaardat 72'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 25Ndidi
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 33Thomas
- 14Iheanacho
- 37LookmanSubstituted forDakaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Barnes
- 10Maddison
- 23Vestergaard
- 27Castagne
- 29Daka
- 35Jakupovic
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Millwall. Matt Smith tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 0, Leicester City 2. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by George Evans.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).
Post update
Matt Smith (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Jake Cooper (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Evans.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patson Daka.
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Post update
Benik Afobe (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Looks like another pretty even game with Leicester just having edge in firepower to make the difference. This result should be a good confidence-booster for next EPL game
Brighton next round - early chance for revenge for the VAR robbery.
Good luck to Millwall for rest of the season
C'mon Leicester...