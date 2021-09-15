Stokes (right) is with the rest England on the south coast preparing for the World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia

Manchester City defender Demi Stokes says the Lionesses are "excited" to adopt new England boss Sarina Wiegman's style of play.

Dutchwoman Wiegman will take charge of England for the first time on Friday when they face North Macedonia in their opening World Cup qualifying game.

"When someone with a different pedigree comes in, you have to embrace it," said 56-cap left-back Stokes.

"[Wiegman] wants to play a good style of football."

Wiegman's reign started on 1 September when she took over from previous boss Phil Neville, who had reached the semi-finals of the World Cup with the Lionesses in 2019.

The 51-year-old spent four years as coach of the Netherlands, leading the side to a historic European Championship win on home soil in 2017 and third in the Fifa world rankings.

"As it's early days, we are still a work in progress," said Stokes, 29. "But we are all excited by Sarina's style and what she's about and what she wants.

"When someone new comes in and it's a new set of eyes and a different outlook, you have to try and think 'what can I learn from this coach?' and 'what can I get from this management team?'

"We want to win, first and foremost; then as the ball gets rolling and there are more games and it gets closer to the tournament, the pressure will be ramped up and I'm sure she will come in and demand high standards from everyone."

'England have a team that can be world class' - new boss Wiegman

The match against North Macedonia (kick-off 19:00 BST) presents England with the chance to get back to winning ways after nine defeats in 14 games.

"We haven't hid from the fact that we haven't been good enough," said Stokes. "As a team we do want to be better - and we know we can be - because we have been a lot better in the past.

"[Wiegman] has done great things in the past with other teams, so it's about resetting the button and going again and pushing forward from that.

"We will treat it like any other game, with respect, be professional and obviously, look to get the job done.

"I don't think our approach would be any different if we were playing a higher ranked team. We don't look at it like that; it's just the team that's in front of us on the day."

The match at St Mary's Stadium will be the first opportunity for fans to watch the Lionesses on home soil since November 2019.

"I didn't realise it was two years," Stokes said.

"I'm just excited to get back in front of the fans and give the fans something to cheer about and give them something they deserve.

"The last two years has been a tough time for everyone, so it's about getting out there, enjoying it and playing for the fans."