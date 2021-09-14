Champions League - Group F
VillarrealVillarreal0AtalantaAtalanta1

Villarreal v Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 21Pino
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 7Moreno
  • 16Dia

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 15Danjuma
  • 18Moreno
  • 19Coquelin
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musso
  • 2Tolói
  • 6Palomino
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 15de Roon
  • 11Freuler
  • 8Gosens
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 32Pessina
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 3Maehle
  • 7Koopmeiners
  • 13Pezzella
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 66Lovato
  • 72Ilicic
  • 88Pasalic
  • 99Piccoli
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 0, Atalanta 1. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona10100001
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Bayern Munich10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta11001013
3Man Utd100112-10
4Villarreal100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea10100001
2Juventus10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Zenit St Petersburg10100001
View full Champions League tables

