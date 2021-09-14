Villarreal v Atalanta

Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
VillarrealVillarreal0AtalantaAtalanta1
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-2-1
Goal! Villarreal 0, Atalanta 1. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club Bruges
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|PSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|AC Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ajax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sporting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inter Milan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bayern Munich
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Young Boys
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Atalanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0