Champions League - Group G
LilleLille0WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg0

Lille v VfL Wolfsburg

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Line-ups

Lille

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 6José Fonte
  • 4Botman
  • 28Mandava
  • 10Ikoné
  • 21André
  • 8da Silva Rocha
  • 20Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 9David
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 11Yazici
  • 19Lihadji
  • 24Mvom Onana
  • 27Niasse
  • 30Jardim
  • 34Ascone

Wolfsburg

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 27Arnold
  • 20Baku
  • 17Philipp
  • 11Steffen
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 3Bornauw
  • 5van de Ven
  • 7Waldschmidt
  • 8Vranckx
  • 10Nmecha
  • 12Pervan
  • 22Nmecha
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 30Klinger
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Lille. Conceded by Koen Casteels.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg).

  4. Post update

    Burak Yilmaz (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg).

  8. Post update

    Reinildo (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Ikoné (Lille) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Maximilian Philipp (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Lille).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona10100001
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Bayern Munich10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta11001013
3Man Utd100112-10
4Villarreal100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea10100001
2Juventus10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Zenit St Petersburg10100001
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories