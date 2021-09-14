Champions League - Group H
Malmö FF 0-3 Juventus: Alvaro Morata scores and earns penalty in win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus' players celebrate scoring against Malmo in the Champions League
Juventus scored score three goals in the first half of a Champions League away match for the first time since 2005

Former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata scored one goal and earned a penalty as Juventus launched their Champions League campaign by beating Malmo.

Juve were under pressure early on in Sweden before Alex Sandro's low header gave the Italians the lead.

Two goals in the space of 86 seconds at the end of the first half then took the game away from Malmo.

Paulo Dybala scored from the spot after Morata, 28, was fouled by Lasse Nielsen before Morata's clever lob made it 3-0.

It was Morata's 14th Champions League goal for Juventus, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo in fifth on Juve's all-time Champions League top scorers list.

It was the perfect start for Massimiliano Allegri's side in their Group H campaign.

Juve, who have not been crowned champions of Europe since 1996, face defending champions Chelsea next in Turin on 29 September.

