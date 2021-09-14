Match ends, Malmö 0, Juventus 3.
Former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata scored one goal and earned a penalty as Juventus launched their Champions League campaign by beating Malmo.
Juve were under pressure early on in Sweden before Alex Sandro's low header gave the Italians the lead.
Two goals in the space of 86 seconds at the end of the first half then took the game away from Malmo.
Paulo Dybala scored from the spot after Morata, 28, was fouled by Lasse Nielsen before Morata's clever lob made it 3-0.
It was Morata's 14th Champions League goal for Juventus, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo in fifth on Juve's all-time Champions League top scorers list.
It was the perfect start for Massimiliano Allegri's side in their Group H campaign.
Juve, who have not been crowned champions of Europe since 1996, face defending champions Chelsea next in Turin on 29 September.
Line-ups
Malmö FF
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Diarra Diawara
- 32Berget
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24NielsenBooked at 43mins
- 31BrorssonBooked at 39mins
- 5RieksSubstituted forOlssonat 76'minutes
- 20InnocentSubstituted forNanasiat 75'minutes
- 10Christiansen
- 7RakipSubstituted forNalicat 59'minutes
- 19BirmancevicSubstituted forAbubakariat 59'minutes
- 9Colak
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 2Larsson
- 13Olsson
- 14Beijmo
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 27Dahlin
- 29Eile
- 34Björkqvist
- 37Nanasi
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de LigtBooked at 58minsSubstituted forRuganiat 87'minutes
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju CuadradoSubstituted forKulusevskiat 83'minutes
- 30BentancurSubstituted forMcKennieat 68'minutes
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 10DybalaSubstituted forRamseyat 82'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forKeanat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 8Ramsey
- 14McKennie
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
- Attendance:
- 5,832
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö 0, Juventus 3.
Attempt saved. Martin Olsson (Malmö) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Nanasi.
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Anders Christiansen (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Abdul Malik Abubakari (Malmö) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adi Nalic with a cross.
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Post update
Adi Nalic (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Post update
Adi Nalic (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a headed pass following a corner.
Substitution, Juventus. Daniele Rugani replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lasse Nielsen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Olsson with a cross.
Substitution, Juventus. Dejan Kulusevski replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Paulo Dybala.
Corner, Malmö. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
Post update
Danilo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.