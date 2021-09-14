Malmö FF v Juventus

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Line-ups
Malmö FF
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Diarra Diawara
- 32Berget
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 24Nielsen
- 31Brorsson
- 5Rieks
- 20Innocent
- 10Christiansen
- 7Rakip
- 19Birmancevic
- 9Colak
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 2Larsson
- 13Olsson
- 14Beijmo
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 27Dahlin
- 29Eile
- 34Björkqvist
- 37Nanasi
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 30Bentancur
- 27Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 3Chiellini
- 8Ramsey
- 14McKennie
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Sören Rieks (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a through ball.
Post update
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jo Inge Berget (Malmö).
Post update
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö).
Post update
Corner, Malmö. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franz Brorsson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.