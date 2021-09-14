Champions League - Group H
Malmö FFMalmö FF0JuventusJuventus0

Malmö FF v Juventus

Line-ups

Malmö FF

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Diarra Diawara
  • 32Berget
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 24Nielsen
  • 31Brorsson
  • 5Rieks
  • 20Innocent
  • 10Christiansen
  • 7Rakip
  • 19Birmancevic
  • 9Colak

Substitutes

  • 1Ellborg
  • 2Larsson
  • 13Olsson
  • 14Beijmo
  • 17Abubakari
  • 21Gwargis
  • 22Nalic
  • 27Dahlin
  • 29Eile
  • 34Björkqvist
  • 37Nanasi

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 4de Ligt
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 30Bentancur
  • 27Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 2De Sciglio
  • 3Chiellini
  • 8Ramsey
  • 14McKennie
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

  2. Post update

    Sören Rieks (Malmö) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Morata with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jo Inge Berget (Malmö).

  6. Post update

    Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Malmö. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Danilo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Sandro (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Malmö) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franz Brorsson.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories