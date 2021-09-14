Match ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Benfica 0.
Dynamo Kyiv's Denys Garmash was a tad perplexed when English official Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card and then a red in his side's Champions League game with Benfica on Tuesday.
The reason being that Taylor had not yet shown him his first yellow card.
The incident occurred near the end of the 0-0 draw between the sides and prompted much confusion.
Thankfully for Taylor, his mistake was pointed out and Garmash able to end the game with just a booking to his name.
The incident is something of a reverse version of that featuring another English official, Graham Poll, who cautioned Croatian defender Josip Simunic three times before sending him off in a 2006 World Cup match between Croatia and Australia.
Unfortunately for Poll, his mistake stood.
In Tuesday's game, Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk was left frustrated after spurning a number of opportunities to give his current side victory against former employer.
The best of them came when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot was saved by the legs of home goalkeeper Denys Boyko.
Bayern Munich lead the group after their 3-0 victory at Barcelona.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 25ZabarnyiBooked at 73mins
- 34Syrota
- 16Mykolenko
- 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 76'minutes
- 5SydorchukBooked at 52mins
- 10Shaparenko
- 14de PenaSubstituted forVerbicat 76'minutes
- 29Buyalskiy
- 73ShkurinSubstituted forHarmashat 60'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Harmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 35Neshcheret
- 89Supryaha
Benfica
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 2JuniorSubstituted forLazaroat 59'minutes
- 20João MárioSubstituted forTaarabtat 85'minutes
- 28WeiglBooked at 71mins
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira SilvaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 90'minutes
- 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRadonjicat 59'minutes
- 15YaremchukBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Núñez
- 11Meité
- 14Seferovic
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Lazaro
- 23Radonjic
- 49Taarabt
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 88Matias Ramos
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 21,657
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Benfica 0.
Post update
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Benfica).
Post update
Benjamin Verbic (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Dinamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica.
Post update
Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tries a through ball, but Denys Harmash is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces João Mário.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Radonjic (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dinamo Kiev).
Booking
Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev).
Post update
Hand ball by Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev).
