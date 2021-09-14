Last updated on .From the section European Football

Is that the first yellow or the second? Anthony Taylor books Denys Garmash on Tuesday

Dynamo Kyiv's Denys Garmash was a tad perplexed when English official Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card and then a red in his side's Champions League game with Benfica on Tuesday.

The reason being that Taylor had not yet shown him his first yellow card.

The incident occurred near the end of the 0-0 draw between the sides and prompted much confusion.

Thankfully for Taylor, his mistake was pointed out and Garmash able to end the game with just a booking to his name.

The incident is something of a reverse version of that featuring another English official, Graham Poll, who cautioned Croatian defender Josip Simunic three times before sending him off in a 2006 World Cup match between Croatia and Australia.

Unfortunately for Poll, his mistake stood.

World Cup moments: Poll's blunder

In Tuesday's game, Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk was left frustrated after spurning a number of opportunities to give his current side victory against former employer.

The best of them came when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot was saved by the legs of home goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Bayern Munich lead the group after their 3-0 victory at Barcelona.