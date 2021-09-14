Champions League - Group E
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0BenficaBenfica0

Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica: English referee Anthony Taylor in red card confusion

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Anthony Taylor books Denys Garmash (right)
Is that the first yellow or the second? Anthony Taylor books Denys Garmash on Tuesday

Dynamo Kyiv's Denys Garmash was a tad perplexed when English official Anthony Taylor showed him a second yellow card and then a red in his side's Champions League game with Benfica on Tuesday.

The reason being that Taylor had not yet shown him his first yellow card.

The incident occurred near the end of the 0-0 draw between the sides and prompted much confusion.

Thankfully for Taylor, his mistake was pointed out and Garmash able to end the game with just a booking to his name.

The incident is something of a reverse version of that featuring another English official, Graham Poll, who cautioned Croatian defender Josip Simunic three times before sending him off in a 2006 World Cup match between Croatia and Australia.

Unfortunately for Poll, his mistake stood.

World Cup moments: Poll's blunder

In Tuesday's game, Benfica forward Roman Yaremchuk was left frustrated after spurning a number of opportunities to give his current side victory against former employer.

The best of them came when the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but his shot was saved by the legs of home goalkeeper Denys Boyko.

Bayern Munich lead the group after their 3-0 victory at Barcelona.

Line-ups

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25ZabarnyiBooked at 73mins
  • 34Syrota
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15TsygankovSubstituted forKaravaevat 76'minutes
  • 5SydorchukBooked at 52mins
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 14de PenaSubstituted forVerbicat 76'minutes
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 73ShkurinSubstituted forHarmashat 60'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 89Supryaha

Benfica

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 2JuniorSubstituted forLazaroat 59'minutes
  • 20João MárioSubstituted forTaarabtat 85'minutes
  • 28WeiglBooked at 71mins
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira SilvaBooked at 21minsSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 90'minutes
  • 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forRadonjicat 59'minutes
  • 15YaremchukBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNúñezat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Núñez
  • 11Meité
  • 14Seferovic
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Lazaro
  • 23Radonjic
  • 49Taarabt
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
21,657

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KyivAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Benfica 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dinamo Kiev 0, Benfica 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Benfica).

  4. Post update

    Benjamin Verbic (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Dinamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Dinamo Kiev. Vitalii Mykolenko tries a through ball, but Denys Harmash is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Shaparenko with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Nicolás Otamendi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa because of an injury.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces João Mário.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nemanja Radonjic (Benfica) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Vitalii Mykolenko (Dinamo Kiev).

  17. Booking

    Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev).

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Denys Harmash (Dinamo Kiev).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport