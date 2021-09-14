Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica

Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.
Line-ups
Dynamo Kyiv
Formation 4-4-2
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 25Zabarnyi
- 34Syrota
- 16Mykolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Shaparenko
- 14de Pena
- 29Buyalskiy
- 73Shkurin
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 7Verbic
- 8Shepelev
- 13Shabanov
- 17Lyednyev
- 18Andriyevskyi
- 19Harmash
- 20Karavaev
- 22Naum dos Santos
- 24Tymchyk
- 35Neshcheret
- 89Supryaha
Benfica
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- 2Junior
- 20João Mário
- 28Weigl
- 3Grimaldo
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 7Sousa Soares
- 15Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 9Núñez
- 11Meité
- 14Seferovic
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Lazaro
- 23Radonjic
- 49Taarabt
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 88Matias Ramos
- 97Reis Ferreira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home12%
- Away88%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.
Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.
João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.