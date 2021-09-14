Champions League - Group E
Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv0BenficaBenfica0

Dynamo Kyiv v Benfica

Line-ups

Dynamo Kyiv

Formation 4-4-2

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 25Zabarnyi
  • 34Syrota
  • 16Mykolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 14de Pena
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 73Shkurin

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 7Verbic
  • 8Shepelev
  • 13Shabanov
  • 17Lyednyev
  • 18Andriyevskyi
  • 19Harmash
  • 20Karavaev
  • 22Naum dos Santos
  • 24Tymchyk
  • 35Neshcheret
  • 89Supryaha

Benfica

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
  • 2Junior
  • 20João Mário
  • 28Weigl
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 7Sousa Soares
  • 15Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 9Núñez
  • 11Meité
  • 14Seferovic
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Lazaro
  • 23Radonjic
  • 49Taarabt
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 88Matias Ramos
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamDynamo KyivAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home12%
Away88%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dinamo Kiev. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).

  4. Post update

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).

  7. Post update

    Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dinamo Kiev) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleksandr Syrota.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.

  10. Post update

    João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mykola Shaparenko (Dinamo Kiev).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona10100001
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Bayern Munich10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta11001013
3Man Utd100112-10
4Villarreal100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea10100001
2Juventus10100001
3Malmö FF10100001
4Zenit St Petersburg10100001
