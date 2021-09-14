Sevilla v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Match ends, Sevilla 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.
Line-ups
Sevilla
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bono
- 16NavasBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMontielat 88'minutes
- 23Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 12mins
- 19Acuña
- 8JordánSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 25Reges
- 10RakiticBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMirat 65'minutes
- 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forOcamposat 45'minutes
- 15En-NesyriBooked at 50mins
- 24GómezSubstituted forLamelaat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Augustinsson
- 4Rekik
- 5Ocampos
- 11El Haddadi
- 12Mir
- 14Rodríguez
- 17Lamela
- 18Delaney
- 21Torres
- 33Pastor
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 22Solet
- 39WöberSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 51'minutes
- 17Ulmer
- 19CamaraBooked at 90mins
- 21Sucic
- 13SeiwaldBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCapaldoat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 11Aaronson
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forOkaforat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30SeskoSubstituted forAdamuat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 4Piatkowski
- 6Onguéné
- 7Capaldo
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 29Ludewig
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 77Okafor
- 95Bernardo
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.
Foul by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.
Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Jesús Navas.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Erik Lamela (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Erik Lamela.
Jesús Navas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.