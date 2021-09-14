Champions League - Group G
SevillaSevilla1RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1

Sevilla v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 16NavasBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMontielat 88'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 20Santos SilvaBooked at 12mins
  • 19Acuña
  • 8JordánSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 25Reges
  • 10RakiticBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMirat 65'minutes
  • 7Fernández SaezSubstituted forOcamposat 45'minutes
  • 15En-NesyriBooked at 50mins
  • 24GómezSubstituted forLamelaat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Augustinsson
  • 4Rekik
  • 5Ocampos
  • 11El Haddadi
  • 12Mir
  • 14Rodríguez
  • 17Lamela
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 33Pastor

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 22Solet
  • 39WöberSubstituted forPiatkowskiat 51'minutes
  • 17Ulmer
  • 19CamaraBooked at 90mins
  • 21Sucic
  • 13SeiwaldBooked at 15minsSubstituted forCapaldoat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 11Aaronson
  • 27AdeyemiSubstituted forOkaforat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 30SeskoSubstituted forAdamuat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 6Onguéné
  • 7Capaldo
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 29Ludewig
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 77Okafor
  • 95Bernardo
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  4. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Booking

    Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Noah Okafor (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  7. Post update

    Fernando (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Booking

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Yassine Bounou.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sevilla. Gonzalo Montiel replaces Jesús Navas.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  17. Post update

    Erik Lamela (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Erik Lamela.

  19. Booking

    Jesús Navas (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

Top Stories