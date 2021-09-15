Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Kazakhstan Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 17 September Kick-off: 9:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on MW and DAB on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

In her first BBC Sport column Wales' Hayley Ladd looks ahead to the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign as Wales prepare for their opening qualifiers at home to Kazakhstan and away in Estonia.

We feel this is a massive campaign for us and we are absolutely desperate to reach a major tournament.

We are absolutely raring to go. All of us are completely focused on playing in a World Cup for Wales.

We have a slogan about wanting it to be for her, for them and for us and the campaign is inspiring to the players.

We want to qualify for her, the little girl at home who will hopefully be inspired by what we do and will want to play for Wales.

We want to qualify for them, the players who came before us, who had fewer opportunities to make their way in football and who inspired us, because we also want to achieve success for ourselves, because we are a close-knit group who all have the same dream.

We are so excited to be playing in front of our fans at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Friday against Kazakhstan, it has been so long without that Red Wall and the excitement levels are huge, because we really believe we can do something special.

Gemma Grainger joined Wales from the Football Association

New manager well received

It is always a big adjustment when a new manager arrives, but the praise from all the girls for Gemma Grainger is genuine. We love Gemma!

She has come in and supported us and set us on a good path and she's also respected a lot of Welsh traditions, she has learned the national anthem straight off the bat and things like that, those little things go a long way with a lot of people and we are really happy to be working under Gemma, we certainly know she's the right leader for us.

The way Gemma wants us to play is appealing to us as players and we hope it will be appealing to the fans to watch as well.

We are hopefully going to play with more control and hopefully with the skillset we have across the team, we are going to play football that is exciting and in terms of inspiring the next generation, that is going to be a really good thing.

We want to play good football that hopefully people are excited to come and watch.

Wales Women are staying at the Vale of Glamorgan Resort, the same base used by the men's squad

Improvements and welcome pressure

There is no doubt that everything is in place for us now; we have that support we need off the field and it makes a big difference.

We are at the Vale of Glamorgan resort which is where the men's team stay and it helps in that process of switching our mentality from that of a mid-table team to an elite one, there is no two ways about it.

We have great facilities for training so there are no excuses from us, we have great support, a great foundation and now we want to take that and produce some good results.

That means the pressure is on and we must be comfortable with the expectation from fans and neutrals that we are going to beat both Kazakhstan and Estonia. We must welcome that pressure.

It's important to get off to a good start and ultimately, we want to qualify for the World Cup and then the European Championships, so it will only be a good thing if we are used to playing under pressure.

Throughout the campaign we want to be positive and optimistic about things. The expectation is we are fighting for a play-off, but it would be lovely to get automatic qualification and we should believe that is possible.

Jess Fishlock is Wales' most-capped footballer with 123

Doing it for Jess

This is a group with a nice blend of ages. I guess I'm more on the experienced side in terms of caps, but our older and more experienced players are phenomenal, they have done so much for us, they have fought to ensure everything has come along leaps and bounds.

I look up to them as an inspiration and then we have youngsters like Carrie Jones who I work with every day at Manchester United and I know she's got the mentality and ability to be an elite player.

We have been through a lot together as a group with the highs and lows of near misses in campaigns so it has created a pretty strong atmosphere.

When you hear Jess Fishlock say she would give up everything she has done in the game to play in one major tournament for Wales, it makes us as a team really want to give her that.

She has done amazing things in the game and we want to do it for her as much as anyone.