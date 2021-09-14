Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Professional Football League has been running Scotland's four top divisions since 2013

Five Scottish Premiership clubs have commissioned independent advisers to conduct a review of the SPFL.

Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Dundee say the aim is to find "significant additional revenues for the benefit of all".

The governing body for the leagues has endorsed the evaluation, which Deloitte will undertake.

"We believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed," say the clubs involved.

The group is encouraging engagement from other member clubs and say they will publish the key outcomes and recommendations, with the process expected to take six months.

The "strategic and holistic review" will cover four main points:

Commercial growth

The SPFL brand

SPFL structure, governance, organisation, resources & competition

Strategic projects

The five clubs insist it is "not about redistribution of existing income sources in favour of so-called 'bigger clubs'," adding that "a rising tide lifts all ships".

It is hoped the annual distribution to member clubs can be increased from its current level of £27m a year to "at least £50m" within the next five years.

They go on to say improved revenues will help produce "better, more technically gifted players", to compete in Europe and for Scotland.

The SPFL was formed in June 2013 following a merger between the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Football League.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart."