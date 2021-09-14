Champions League - Group E
BarcelonaBarcelona0Bayern MunichBayern Munich3

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller haunts Barca again as Bayern claim big win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Muller (right) celebrates his goal for Bayern Munich at Barcelona
Thomas Muller (right) scored his seventh Champions League goal against Barcelona, at least two more than any other player

Goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski settled a battle of the big two in Champions League Group E as Bayern Munich claimed a dominant opening-game victory at Barcelona.

The German champions controlled the game, with Muller scoring his seventh career goal against Barca courtesy of a first-half effort that found the net off Eric Garcia's back.

Lewandowski made sure of the win with a typical predatory finish, poking his 74th Champions League goal into an empty net after Jamal Musiala's drive had cannoned back off the post.

His 75th came late in the game, as he once again showed his talent in front of goal with a lashed finish after Serge Gnabry's shot had come back off the post and fell to him in the box.

Barca, playing their first Champions League since the departure of talisman Lionel Messi, were flat and offered little, failing to muster a single shot on target.

The Catalan side have now lost three consecutive home games in European competition for the first time in their entire history.

They ended the game with four teenagers on the pitch, which did at least inject some urgency and lift a subdued crowd of just short of 40,000 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

But they were still thoroughly outclassed and by a Bayern team that were not even at their best.

The German side lead the group, with the other game, between Benfica and Dinamo Kiev, finishing 0-0.

'We are what we are, that's the reality'

It is now 13 months since Bayern ruthlessly exposed the growing frailty at the heart of Barcelona, putting eight past them in one of the most eye-opening Champions League knockout games in recent memory.

Little did Barca know that things would only get worse for them in the months to follow, with a perilous financial situation bringing about the departure of Messi to Paris St-Germain this summer.

They now look a shell of a once great side - sleepwalking through the motions and vulnerable to being easily brushed aside by any side with a plan and talent, or a world-class one playing in third gear as Bayern were here.

Messi started up front with Luis Suarez in that 8-2 loss in 2020. On Wednesday, Barca paired two former Premier League failures in Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong, and that was largely because ex-Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite is injured.

Not that it mattered as Bayern cut the supply, left the home forwards adrift, set about pressing high, and patiently picked apart a defence designed to be a three but more often pushed into being a five.

"It is what it is," said Gerard Pique, one of those three centre-backs. "We are what we are, that's the reality."

Fellow defender Garcia was more defiant, saying: "I think the scoreline is unfair. The first goal deflected off me, the second goal came back off the post and fell to Lewandowski.

"I don't think we should have lost by such a big scoreline.

"If we didn't hold the ball in midfield enough, at the end of the day, we were playing Bayern - maybe the best team in Europe. We knew it was going to be really tough."

Bayern are in something of a transition phase of their own, with their immediate solution to a departing manager and aging parts of their squad being to recruit the best bits from nearest domestic challenger RB Leipzig.

In new boss Julian Nagelsmann they have a man whose ideals make for an easy handover from successor Hansi Flick.

The 34-year-old has the talent and the tools to make this Bayern side a real challenger for the Champions League this season. If this is them in third gear, imagine when they hit fifth?

They are now undefeated in 19 European away matches - a record run in all European competitions - and will surely only get better.

As for Barca, they are stalling and it is hard to see how they get themselves back on track. Second place in Group E is far from a sure thing.

Player of the match

LewandowskiRobert Lewandowski

with an average of 8.52

Barcelona

  1. Squad number14Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.63

  2. Squad number9Player nameDepay
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number21Player namede Jong
    Average rating

    5.23

  4. Squad number16Player namePedri
    Average rating

    5.13

  5. Squad number1Player nameter Stegen
    Average rating

    4.93

  6. Squad number17Player namede Jong
    Average rating

    4.91

  7. Squad number18Player nameAlba
    Average rating

    4.86

  8. Squad number5Player nameBusquets
    Average rating

    4.71

  9. Squad number3Player namePiqué
    Average rating

    4.62

  10. Squad number4Player nameAraujo
    Average rating

    4.60

  11. Squad number20Player nameRoberto
    Average rating

    4.44

  12. Squad number24Player nameGarcía
    Average rating

    4.40

  13. Squad number11Player nameDemir
    Average rating

    3.90

  14. Squad number30Player nameGavi
    Average rating

    3.86

  15. Squad number31Player nameÁlex Balde
    Average rating

    3.85

  16. Squad number22Player nameMingueza
    Average rating

    3.60

Bayern Munich

  1. Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
    Average rating

    8.52

  2. Squad number25Player nameMüller
    Average rating

    8.34

  3. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.81

  4. Squad number10Player nameSané
    Average rating

    7.77

  5. Squad number6Player nameKimmich
    Average rating

    7.71

  6. Squad number42Player nameMusiala
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number8Player nameGoretzka
    Average rating

    7.62

  8. Squad number1Player nameNeuer
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number2Player nameUpamecano
    Average rating

    7.38

  10. Squad number7Player nameGnabry
    Average rating

    7.38

  11. Squad number21Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    7.24

  12. Squad number4Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    7.22

  13. Squad number5Player namePavard
    Average rating

    7.09

  14. Squad number18Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    7.08

  15. Squad number11Player nameComan
    Average rating

    7.07

  16. Squad number44Player nameStanisic
    Average rating

    7.05

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forMinguezaat 66'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forPaez Gaviriaat 59'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forDemirat 59'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González López
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forBalde Martínezat 74'minutes
  • 17de JongSubstituted forCoutinhoat 66'minutes
  • 9Depay

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 30Paez Gaviria
  • 31Balde Martínez

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5PavardSubstituted forHernándezat 66'minutes
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 78mins
  • 4SüleSubstituted forStanisicat 82'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 6KimmichBooked at 5mins
  • 8Goretzka
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 70'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forSabitzerat 82'minutes
  • 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 82'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 7Gnabry
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 17Cuisance
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
39,737

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 0, FC Bayern München 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 0, FC Bayern München 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  4. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  14. Post update

    Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Josip Stanisic replaces Niklas Süle.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Leroy Sané.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Thomas Müller.

  19. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Benfica10100001
3Dynamo Kyiv10100001
4Barcelona100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Young Boys11002113
2Atalanta10102201
3Villarreal10102201
4Man Utd100112-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg10101101
2Sevilla10101101
3Lille10100001
4Wolfsburg10100001

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus11003033
2Chelsea11001013
3Zenit St Petersburg100101-10
4Malmö FF100103-30
View full Champions League tables

