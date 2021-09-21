Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sunderland 1.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Amos
- 35Lloyd
- 15Kerr
- 16Tilt
- 3Pearce
- 6Cousins
- 36Smith
- 7Edwards
- 11Massey
- 14Jones
- 39Humphrys
Substitutes
- 19Lang
- 31Carragher
- 32Long
- 38McHugh
- 40Tickle
- 42Adeeko
- 43Sze
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 2Huggins
- 5Alves
- 26Wright
- 17Cirkin
- 4Evans
- 13O'NienBooked at 45mins
- 7Dajaku
- 21Pritchard
- 10O'Brien
- 9Broadhead
Substitutes
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 8Embleton
- 14Stewart
- 18Taylor
- 24Neil
- 39Hoffmann
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Post update
Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland).
Post update
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Post update
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Frederik Alves.
Post update
Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Pearce (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Post update
Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Cousins (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Aiden O'Brien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Match report to follow.