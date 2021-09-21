EFL Cup
WiganWigan Athletic0SunderlandSunderland1

Wigan Athletic v Sunderland

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Amos
  • 35Lloyd
  • 15Kerr
  • 16Tilt
  • 3Pearce
  • 6Cousins
  • 36Smith
  • 7Edwards
  • 11Massey
  • 14Jones
  • 39Humphrys

Substitutes

  • 19Lang
  • 31Carragher
  • 32Long
  • 38McHugh
  • 40Tickle
  • 42Adeeko
  • 43Sze

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 2Huggins
  • 5Alves
  • 26Wright
  • 17Cirkin
  • 4Evans
  • 13O'NienBooked at 45mins
  • 7Dajaku
  • 21Pritchard
  • 10O'Brien
  • 9Broadhead

Substitutes

  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 8Embleton
  • 14Stewart
  • 18Taylor
  • 24Neil
  • 39Hoffmann
Referee:
Leigh Doughty

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Sunderland 1.

  2. Booking

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Jones (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland).

  6. Post update

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bailey Wright.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Frederik Alves.

  10. Post update

    Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gwion Edwards.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Pearce (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.

  14. Post update

    Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Cousins (Wigan Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Aiden O'Brien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ben Amos.

