Match ends, Burnley 4, Rochdale 1.
Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scored all four goals as the Clarets secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with an ultimately comfortable win over Rochdale.
The League Two visitors took a shock lead through Jake Beesley just after half-time but Burnley responded immediately.
Rodriguez flicked in a header from new signing Maxwel Cornet's corner three minutes later and the 32-year-old then scored on 60, 62, and 77 minutes to complete a goalscoring masterclass.
More to follow.
Follow Tuesday's EFL coverage live
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Pope
- 26Bardsley
- 22Collins
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 63mins
- 23Pieters
- 17Lennon
- 4Cork
- 18WestwoodSubstituted forLowtonat 78'minutes
- 20Cornet
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forWoodat 77'minutes
- 27Vydra
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 3Taylor
- 7Gudmundsson
- 9Wood
- 10Barnes
- 25Norris
- 37Thomas
Rochdale
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lynch
- 5Taylor
- 6O'ConnellBooked at 64mins
- 12Dorsett
- 2O'KeeffeBooked at 63mins
- 7DooleySubstituted forBroadbentat 74'minutes
- 8Morley
- 13Keohane
- 9Beesley
- 18OdohSubstituted forAndrewsat 74'minutes
- 20CashmanSubstituted forKellyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McNulty
- 10Newby
- 14Broadbent
- 16Done
- 19Andrews
- 23Kelly
- 33Coleman
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 4, Rochdale 1.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Post update
Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
Post update
Josh Andrews (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Cork.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Liam Kelly replaces Danny Cashman.
Post update
Attempt missed. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jeriel Dorsett.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Cork.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Ashley Westwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Jay Rodriguez.
Goal!
Goal! Burnley 4, Rochdale 1. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) with an attempt from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Stephen Dooley.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Josh Andrews replaces Abraham Odoh.
Post update
Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Dooley following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
kicked Rochdale off the park the same way they do everybody else.
Also, BBC Football page tonight, wow. Can you not just make a men’s page?
Hope Burnley's performance after we scored can kickstart them in the league.