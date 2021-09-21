EFL Cup
BurnleyBurnley4RochdaleRochdale1

Burnley v Rochdale: Jay Rodriguez scores all four goals in Carabao Cup tie

Jay Rodriguez
Rodriguez scored four goals between the 50th and 77th minutes after Rochdale took a shock lead

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scored all four goals as the Clarets secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with an ultimately comfortable win over Rochdale.

The League Two visitors took a shock lead through Jake Beesley just after half-time but Burnley responded immediately.

Rodriguez flicked in a header from new signing Maxwel Cornet's corner three minutes later and the 32-year-old then scored on 60, 62, and 77 minutes to complete a goalscoring masterclass.

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 26Bardsley
  • 22Collins
  • 5TarkowskiBooked at 63mins
  • 23Pieters
  • 17Lennon
  • 4Cork
  • 18WestwoodSubstituted forLowtonat 78'minutes
  • 20Cornet
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forWoodat 77'minutes
  • 27Vydra

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Wood
  • 10Barnes
  • 25Norris
  • 37Thomas

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'ConnellBooked at 64mins
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'KeeffeBooked at 63mins
  • 7DooleySubstituted forBroadbentat 74'minutes
  • 8Morley
  • 13Keohane
  • 9Beesley
  • 18OdohSubstituted forAndrewsat 74'minutes
  • 20CashmanSubstituted forKellyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 10Newby
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 19Andrews
  • 23Kelly
  • 33Coleman
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 4, Rochdale 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 4, Rochdale 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Burnley).

  4. Post update

    Jake Beesley (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).

  6. Post update

    Josh Andrews (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Cork.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Liam Kelly replaces Danny Cashman.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Jeriel Dorsett.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Wood.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Wood (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwel Cornet.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Lowton (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Cork.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Lowton replaces Ashley Westwood.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Chris Wood replaces Jay Rodriguez.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Burnley 4, Rochdale 1. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) with an attempt from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. George Broadbent replaces Stephen Dooley.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Josh Andrews replaces Abraham Odoh.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Dooley following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 22:11

    Well done Burnley. Good performance. Maybe this will start the league for them as well. Congratulations also to the England women for putting 10 goals past Luxembourgh. It seems they are truly taking apart the world since Phil Neville was relieved of management.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:08

    nice to see burnley being consistent.
    kicked Rochdale off the park the same way they do everybody else.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:05

    big disappointment for the lancashire giants as they were beat 4-1 by burnley...

  • Comment posted by fiddlesticks, today at 22:01

    6 baby

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:01

    Unlucky Rochdale - would have been nice to see you through.

    Also, BBC Football page tonight, wow. Can you not just make a men’s page?

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 21:58

    Well it was fun for the short time it lasted, no complaints about the final result though, Cornet should have put the game beyond our reach before HT anyway.

    Hope Burnley's performance after we scored can kickstart them in the league.

    • Reply posted by Jill, today at 22:11

      Jill replied:
      Thank you Dale, nice comment and fair assessment. All the best for this season!

