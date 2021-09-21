Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Rodriguez scored four goals between the 50th and 77th minutes after Rochdale took a shock lead

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez scored all four goals as the Clarets secured their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with an ultimately comfortable win over Rochdale.

The League Two visitors took a shock lead through Jake Beesley just after half-time but Burnley responded immediately.

Rodriguez flicked in a header from new signing Maxwel Cornet's corner three minutes later and the 32-year-old then scored on 60, 62, and 77 minutes to complete a goalscoring masterclass.

