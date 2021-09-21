EFL Cup
BurnleyBurnley19:45RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Turf Moor, England

Burnley v Rochdale

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 26Bardsley
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 22Collins
  • 23Pieters
  • 17Lennon
  • 4Cork
  • 18Westwood
  • 20Cornet
  • 27Vydra
  • 19Rodriguez

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Wood
  • 10Barnes
  • 25Norris
  • 37Thomas

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 5Taylor
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Dooley
  • 8Morley
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Cashman
  • 9Beesley
  • 18Odoh

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 10Newby
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 19Andrews
  • 23Kelly
  • 33Coleman
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

