Preston North End v Cheltenham Town

First Half ends, Preston North End 2, Cheltenham Town 0.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rudd
- 14Storey
- 6LindsaySubstituted forvan den Bergat 31'minutes
- 16Hughes
- 15Rafferty
- 13McCann
- 4Whiteman
- 3Cunningham
- 44Potts
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 21WickhamSubstituted forMaguireat 7'minutes
Substitutes
- 2van den Berg
- 8Browne
- 12Iversen
- 24Maguire
- 26O'Reilly
- 32Earl
- 38Rodwell-Grant
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Evans
- 24Horton
- 4Pollock
- 6Freestone
- 17Blair
- 7ThomasBooked at 32mins
- 26BarkersBooked at 28mins
- 11Chapman
- 18Perry
- 10May
- 14Williams
Substitutes
- 2Long
- 5Raglan
- 9Vassell
- 20Flinders
- 23Bonds
- 34Armitage
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Rafferty.
Post update
Attempt missed. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Thomas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Maguire.
Post update
Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Maguire.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Cunningham with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End).
Post update
Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Sepp van den Berg replaces Liam Lindsay because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Post update
Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dylan Barkers (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dylan Barkers (Cheltenham Town).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.