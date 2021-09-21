EFL Cup
PrestonPreston North End2CheltenhamCheltenham Town0

Preston North End v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rudd
  • 14Storey
  • 6LindsaySubstituted forvan den Bergat 31'minutes
  • 16Hughes
  • 15Rafferty
  • 13McCann
  • 4Whiteman
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 21WickhamSubstituted forMaguireat 7'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2van den Berg
  • 8Browne
  • 12Iversen
  • 24Maguire
  • 26O'Reilly
  • 32Earl
  • 38Rodwell-Grant

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 24Horton
  • 4Pollock
  • 6Freestone
  • 17Blair
  • 7ThomasBooked at 32mins
  • 26BarkersBooked at 28mins
  • 11Chapman
  • 18Perry
  • 10May
  • 14Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Long
  • 5Raglan
  • 9Vassell
  • 20Flinders
  • 23Bonds
  • 34Armitage
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Preston North End 2, Cheltenham Town 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Rafferty.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Conor Thomas.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Greg Cunningham (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Maguire.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfie May (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 2, Cheltenham Town 0. Joseph Rafferty (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Cunningham with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End).

  10. Post update

    Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Sepp van den Berg replaces Liam Lindsay because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

  16. Post update

    Conor Thomas (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Dylan Barkers (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Barkers (Cheltenham Town).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Preston North End 1, Cheltenham Town 0. Andrew Hughes (Preston North End) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Benjamin Whiteman with a cross following a corner.

