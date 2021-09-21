Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7).
Championship side QPR upset Premier League Everton on penalties to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Everton twice came from behind inside 90 minutes, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend cancelling out two Charlie Austin headers.
The shootout went to sudden death, with both sides scoring their first seven spot-kicks.
QPR keeper Seny Dieng then pushed a Tom Davies effort onto the post, before Jimmy Dunne won it for the hosts.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dieng
- 4DickieBooked at 88mins
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 17DozzellSubstituted forAmosat 63'minutes
- 12Ball
- 16McCallumBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKakayat 66'minutes
- 10ChairSubstituted forDuke-McKennaat 76'minutes
- 11Austin
- 21Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 8Amos
- 9Dykes
- 14Thomas
- 19Gray
- 32Walsh
- 34Duke-McKenna
Everton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Begovic
- 2Kenny
- 4Holgate
- 22Godfrey
- 12DigneSubstituted forKeaneat 80'minutes
- 26Davies
- 21André GomesSubstituted forDoucouréat 58'minutes
- 14Townsend
- 17Iwobi
- 24Gordon
- 33RondónSubstituted forGrayat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 6Allan
- 11Gray
- 16Doucouré
- 31Lonergan
- 32Branthwaite
- 50Simms
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 12,888
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7).
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7). Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty saved! Tom Davies (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(7), Everton 2(7). Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(6), Everton 2(7). Ben Godfrey (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(6), Everton 2(6). Stephen Duke-McKenna (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(5), Everton 2(6). Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(5), Everton 2(5). Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(4), Everton 2(5). Anthony Gordon (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(4), Everton 2(4). Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(3), Everton 2(4). Demarai Gray (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(3), Everton 2(3). Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(2), Everton 2(3). Andros Townsend (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(2), Everton 2(2). Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(1), Everton 2(2). Michael Keane (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(1), Everton 2(1). Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2(1). Mason Holgate (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2.