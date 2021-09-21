EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers2EvertonEverton2
Queens Park Rangers win 8-7 on penalties

QPR 2-2 Everton - Rafael Benitez's side knocked out by Championship QPR on penalties

Charlie Austin celebrates
Charlie Austin scored two goals for QPR inside 90 minutes

Championship side QPR upset Premier League Everton on penalties to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Everton twice came from behind inside 90 minutes, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend cancelling out two Charlie Austin headers.

The shootout went to sudden death, with both sides scoring their first seven spot-kicks.

QPR keeper Seny Dieng then pushed a Tom Davies effort onto the post, before Jimmy Dunne won it for the hosts.

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4DickieBooked at 88mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 17DozzellSubstituted forAmosat 63'minutes
  • 12Ball
  • 16McCallumBooked at 49minsSubstituted forKakayat 66'minutes
  • 10ChairSubstituted forDuke-McKennaat 76'minutes
  • 11Austin
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 8Amos
  • 9Dykes
  • 14Thomas
  • 19Gray
  • 32Walsh
  • 34Duke-McKenna

Everton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Begovic
  • 2Kenny
  • 4Holgate
  • 22Godfrey
  • 12DigneSubstituted forKeaneat 80'minutes
  • 26Davies
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forDoucouréat 58'minutes
  • 14Townsend
  • 17Iwobi
  • 24Gordon
  • 33RondónSubstituted forGrayat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 6Allan
  • 11Gray
  • 16Doucouré
  • 31Lonergan
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 50Simms
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
12,888

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(8), Everton 2(7). Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Tom Davies (Everton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(7), Everton 2(7). Luke Amos (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(6), Everton 2(7). Ben Godfrey (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(6), Everton 2(6). Stephen Duke-McKenna (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(5), Everton 2(6). Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(5), Everton 2(5). Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(4), Everton 2(5). Anthony Gordon (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(4), Everton 2(4). Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(3), Everton 2(4). Demarai Gray (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(3), Everton 2(3). Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(2), Everton 2(3). Andros Townsend (Everton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(2), Everton 2(2). Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(1), Everton 2(2). Michael Keane (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2(1), Everton 2(1). Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2(1). Mason Holgate (Everton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  19. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2.

  20. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 2, Everton 2.

