Charlie Austin scored two goals for QPR inside 90 minutes

Championship side QPR upset Premier League Everton on penalties to reach the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Everton twice came from behind inside 90 minutes, with Lucas Digne and Andros Townsend cancelling out two Charlie Austin headers.

The shootout went to sudden death, with both sides scoring their first seven spot-kicks.

QPR keeper Seny Dieng then pushed a Tom Davies effort onto the post, before Jimmy Dunne won it for the hosts.

