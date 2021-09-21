Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Marcus Forss joined Brentford from West Brom in the summer of 2017

Marcus Forss scored four times as Brentford thumped League Two strugglers Oldham to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Forss put the Bees in front from the penalty spot on three minutes, after Yoane Wissa was fouled.

The Finn had completed his hat-trick by half-time, and his fourth goal made it 6-0 after Wissa and a Raphael Diarra own goal stretched the Bees' lead.

Wissa wrapped up a comfortable victory with a late bicycle kick.

The DR Congo international had a hand in Forss' first two goals, then got on the scoresheet for the first time when he swept home a Mathias Jensen pass.

There was no let-up for Oldham - whose fans have staged protests against owner Abdallah Lemsagam's running of the club - and Diarra's poked own goal and Forss' third made it 5-0 at half-time.

Victory was Brentford's biggest in the history of the League Cup and meant they reached the fourth round in successive years for the first time.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said:

"I'm really pleased with the performance. The attitude was bang on from the first second, and not only because we scored after three minutes.

"Marcus is doing all he can every day in training, and he's a really good player.

"He scored four really good goals. I guess that needs to be a 10 out of 10."

