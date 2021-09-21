Match ends, Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0.
Marcus Forss scored four times as Brentford thumped League Two strugglers Oldham to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Forss put the Bees in front from the penalty spot on three minutes, after Yoane Wissa was fouled.
The Finn had completed his hat-trick by half-time, and his fourth goal made it 6-0 after Wissa and a Raphael Diarra own goal stretched the Bees' lead.
Wissa wrapped up a comfortable victory with a late bicycle kick.
The DR Congo international had a hand in Forss' first two goals, then got on the scoresheet for the first time when he swept home a Mathias Jensen pass.
There was no let-up for Oldham - whose fans have staged protests against owner Abdallah Lemsagam's running of the club - and Diarra's poked own goal and Forss' third made it 5-0 at half-time.
Victory was Brentford's biggest in the history of the League Cup and meant they reached the fourth round in successive years for the first time.
Brentford manager Thomas Frank said:
"I'm really pleased with the performance. The attitude was bang on from the first second, and not only because we scored after three minutes.
"Marcus is doing all he can every day in training, and he's a really good player.
"He scored four really good goals. I guess that needs to be a 10 out of 10."
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 40Fernández
- 22M Jorgensen
- 4Goode
- 2Thompson
- 30RoerslevSubstituted forBidstrupat 71'minutes
- 14Ghoddos
- 8Jensen
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forPeart-Harrisat 71'minutes
- 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forStevensat 71'minutes
- 11Wissa
- 9Forss
Substitutes
- 1Raya
- 17Toney
- 19Mbeumo
- 20Ajer
- 25Peart-Harris
- 28Bidstrup
- 36Stevens
Oldham
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Leutwiler
- 14Fage
- 2ClarkeBooked at 79mins
- 6PiergianniSubstituted forDa Silvaat 45'minutes
- 15Jameson
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 18Bowden
- 8Whelan
- 22Diarra
- 24BahamboulaSubstituted forCoutoat 45'minutes
- 11DearnleySubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Danielewicz
- 19Da Silva
- 33Couto
- 34Vaughan
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 12,819
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0.
Post update
Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jamie Bowden (Oldham Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Thompson (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Zanka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vani Da Silva (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Goode (Brentford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mads Bidstrup.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Myles Peart-Harris replaces Frank Onyeka.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Finley Stevens replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bidstrup replaces Mads Roerslev.
