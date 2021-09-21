EFL Cup
BrentfordBrentford7OldhamOldham Athletic0

Brentford 7-0 Oldham: Bees thump Latics in Carabao Cup

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Marcus Forss
Marcus Forss joined Brentford from West Brom in the summer of 2017

Marcus Forss scored four times as Brentford thumped League Two strugglers Oldham to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Forss put the Bees in front from the penalty spot on three minutes, after Yoane Wissa was fouled.

The Finn had completed his hat-trick by half-time, and his fourth goal made it 6-0 after Wissa and a Raphael Diarra own goal stretched the Bees' lead.

Wissa wrapped up a comfortable victory with a late bicycle kick.

The DR Congo international had a hand in Forss' first two goals, then got on the scoresheet for the first time when he swept home a Mathias Jensen pass.

There was no let-up for Oldham - whose fans have staged protests against owner Abdallah Lemsagam's running of the club - and Diarra's poked own goal and Forss' third made it 5-0 at half-time.

Victory was Brentford's biggest in the history of the League Cup and meant they reached the fourth round in successive years for the first time.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said:

"I'm really pleased with the performance. The attitude was bang on from the first second, and not only because we scored after three minutes.

"Marcus is doing all he can every day in training, and he's a really good player.

"He scored four really good goals. I guess that needs to be a 10 out of 10."

Follow Tuesday's EFL coverage live

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 40Fernández
  • 22M Jorgensen
  • 4Goode
  • 2Thompson
  • 30RoerslevSubstituted forBidstrupat 71'minutes
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 8Jensen
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forPeart-Harrisat 71'minutes
  • 24Fosu-HenrySubstituted forStevensat 71'minutes
  • 11Wissa
  • 9Forss

Substitutes

  • 1Raya
  • 17Toney
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 20Ajer
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 36Stevens

Oldham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 14Fage
  • 2ClarkeBooked at 79mins
  • 6PiergianniSubstituted forDa Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 15Jameson
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 18Bowden
  • 8Whelan
  • 22Diarra
  • 24BahamboulaSubstituted forCoutoat 45'minutes
  • 11DearnleySubstituted forVaughanat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Danielewicz
  • 19Da Silva
  • 33Couto
  • 34Vaughan
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
12,819

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jamie Bowden (Oldham Athletic).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Brentford 7, Oldham Athletic 0. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Thompson (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  7. Post update

    Zanka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Vani Da Silva (Oldham Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clarke (Oldham Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mads Bidstrup (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Goode (Brentford) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mads Bidstrup.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Myles Peart-Harris replaces Frank Onyeka.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Finley Stevens replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Bidstrup replaces Mads Roerslev.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories