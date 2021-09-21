EFL Cup
Man CityManchester City6WycombeWycombe Wanderers1

Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe: Holders come from behind to reach last 16

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Phil Foden
Manchester City are unbeaten in the Carabao Cup since October 2016

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as holders Manchester City came from behind to thrash League One Wycombe and reach the 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The visitors took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later.

Mahrez claimed his double either side of half-time, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also beating veteran goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Substitute Cole Palmer, 19, added the sixth with his first goal for the club.

It was a successful night for City's youngsters, with Pep Guardiola handing senior debuts to academy graduates Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Romeo Lavia.

Defender Wilson-Esbrand was particularly impressive, with his excellent control and cut-back assisting Mahrez for City's second strike.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Steffen
  • 56Egan-Riley
  • 94Burns
  • 79Mbete
  • 97Wilson-EsbrandSubstituted forMcateeat 72'minutes
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 90LaviaBooked at 40mins
  • 47Foden
  • 26Mahrez
  • 21TorresSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 87Mcatee

Wycombe

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Stockdale
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Tafazolli
  • 3Jacobson
  • 4GapeSubstituted forScowenat 75'minutes
  • 26McCarthy
  • 7Wheeler
  • 16KaikaiSubstituted forHorganat 68'minutes
  • 23Obita
  • 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forVokesat 65'minutes
  • 18Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 2Grimmer
  • 8Thompson
  • 9Vokes
  • 12McCleary
  • 17Horgan
  • 28Scowen
  • 31Przybek
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home26
Away12
Shots on Target
Home14
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Zack Steffen.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Mbete.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Mbete following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Josh Scowen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Mcatee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 5, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Josh Scowen replaces Dominic Gape because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conrad Egan-Riley.

