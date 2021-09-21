Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Manchester City are unbeaten in the Carabao Cup since October 2016

Riyad Mahrez scored twice as holders Manchester City came from behind to thrash League One Wycombe and reach the 16 of the Carabao Cup.

The visitors took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later.

Mahrez claimed his double either side of half-time, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also beating veteran goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Substitute Cole Palmer, 19, added the sixth with his first goal for the club.

It was a successful night for City's youngsters, with Pep Guardiola handing senior debuts to academy graduates Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Romeo Lavia.

Defender Wilson-Esbrand was particularly impressive, with his excellent control and cut-back assisting Mahrez for City's second strike.

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 13 Steffen 56 Egan-Riley 94 Burns 79 Mbete 97 Wilson-Esbrand 17 De Bruyne 90 Lavia 47 Foden 26 Mahrez 21 Torres 7 Sterling 13 Steffen

56 Egan-Riley

94 Burns

79 Mbete

97 Wilson-Esbrand Substituted for Mcatee at 72' minutes

17 De Bruyne

90 Lavia Booked at 40mins

47 Foden

26 Mahrez

21 Torres Substituted for Palmer at 72' minutes

7 Sterling Substitutes 3 Rúben Dias

9 Gabriel Jesus

20 Bernardo Silva

27 Cancelo

33 Carson

80 Palmer

87 Mcatee Wycombe Formation 3-1-4-2 13 Stockdale 5 Stewart 6 Tafazolli 3 Jacobson 4 Gape 26 McCarthy 7 Wheeler 16 Kaikai 23 Obita 20 Akinfenwa 18 Hanlan 13 Stockdale

5 Stewart

6 Tafazolli

3 Jacobson

4 Gape Substituted for Scowen at 75' minutes

26 McCarthy

7 Wheeler

16 Kaikai Substituted for Horgan at 68' minutes

23 Obita

20 Akinfenwa Substituted for Vokes at 65' minutes

18 Hanlan Substitutes 2 Grimmer

8 Thompson

9 Vokes

12 McCleary

17 Horgan

28 Scowen

31 Przybek Referee: Robert Jones Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Post update Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Zack Steffen. Post update Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross. Post update Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Mbete. Post update Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden. Post update Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Mbete following a fast break. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Josh Scowen. Post update Attempt blocked. James Mcatee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Anthony Stewart. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 5, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside. Post update Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Josh Scowen replaces Dominic Gape because of an injury. Post update Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conrad Egan-Riley. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward