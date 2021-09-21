Match ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Riyad Mahrez scored twice as holders Manchester City came from behind to thrash League One Wycombe and reach the 16 of the Carabao Cup.
The visitors took a shock lead through Brandon Hanlan, but Kevin de Bruyne levelled seven minutes later.
Mahrez claimed his double either side of half-time, with Phil Foden and Ferran Torres also beating veteran goalkeeper David Stockdale.
Substitute Cole Palmer, 19, added the sixth with his first goal for the club.
It was a successful night for City's youngsters, with Pep Guardiola handing senior debuts to academy graduates Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Romeo Lavia.
Defender Wilson-Esbrand was particularly impressive, with his excellent control and cut-back assisting Mahrez for City's second strike.
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Steffen
- 56Egan-Riley
- 94Burns
- 79Mbete
- 97Wilson-EsbrandSubstituted forMcateeat 72'minutes
- 17De Bruyne
- 90LaviaBooked at 40mins
- 47Foden
- 26Mahrez
- 21TorresSubstituted forPalmerat 72'minutes
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 27Cancelo
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 87Mcatee
Wycombe
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Stockdale
- 5Stewart
- 6Tafazolli
- 3Jacobson
- 4GapeSubstituted forScowenat 75'minutes
- 26McCarthy
- 7Wheeler
- 16KaikaiSubstituted forHorganat 68'minutes
- 23Obita
- 20AkinfenwaSubstituted forVokesat 65'minutes
- 18Hanlan
Substitutes
- 2Grimmer
- 8Thompson
- 9Vokes
- 12McCleary
- 17Horgan
- 28Scowen
- 31Przybek
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Zack Steffen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Joe Jacobson with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Mbete.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Vokes with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 6, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Mbete following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Josh Scowen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Mcatee (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Phil Foden tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Post update
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Josh Scowen replaces Dominic Gape because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Palmer (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conrad Egan-Riley.
