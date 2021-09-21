EFL Cup
NorwichNorwich City0LiverpoolLiverpool3

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool: Takumi Minamino scores twice as Reds reach Carabao Cup fourth round

Takumi Minamino
Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020

Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool beat fellow Premier League side Norwich City at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The visitors led after four minutes as Minamino produced a sharp turn and finish from Divock Origi's knockdown.

Caoimhin Kelleher denied Norwich an equaliser before half-time, saving Christos Tzolis' penalty with his foot.

Origi headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross five minutes after the break and Minamino slotted in a late third.

Both managers named nine changes from the weekend's Premier League matches, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handing debuts to teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley from the start - plus Tyler Morton as a substitute.

The highly rated 16-year-old Gordon, signed from Championship side Derby County for an initial £1.1m in February, hinted at his potential as he fired narrowly wide after driving inside from the right midway through the first half.

Norwich improved as the opening period wore on but Adam Idah shot directly at Kelleher and Tzolis failed to deliver from the penalty spot after Bradley had fouled Dimitris Giannoulis.

And Liverpool moved out of reach after Pierre Lees-Melou missed a glorious opportunity to equalise early in the second half, with Minamino's well-taken second from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's through ball sealing a comfortable victory.

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 28Gunn
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 7RuppBooked at 90mins
  • 26MumbaSubstituted forRashicaat 69'minutes
  • 8Gilmour
  • 20Lees-MelouBooked at 71minsSubstituted forDowellat 77'minutes
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 18TzolisSubstituted forPukkiat 69'minutes
  • 35Idah

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 10Dowell
  • 15Kabak
  • 17Rashica
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Williams
  • 22Pukki

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 62Kelleher
  • 84Bradley
  • 5Konaté
  • 12Gomez
  • 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17JonesSubstituted forHendersonat 87'minutes
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forMortonat 45'minutes
  • 49Gordon
  • 27Origi
  • 18Minamino

Substitutes

  • 13Adrián
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Jota
  • 26Robertson
  • 47Phillips
  • 80Morton
  • 85Balagizi
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
26,353

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwichAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3.

  3. Booking

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Conor Bradley (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross following a corner.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Curtis Jones.

  9. Post update

    Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Morton (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

