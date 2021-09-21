Match ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3.
Takumi Minamino scored twice as Liverpool beat fellow Premier League side Norwich City at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
The visitors led after four minutes as Minamino produced a sharp turn and finish from Divock Origi's knockdown.
Caoimhin Kelleher denied Norwich an equaliser before half-time, saving Christos Tzolis' penalty with his foot.
Origi headed in Konstantinos Tsimikas' cross five minutes after the break and Minamino slotted in a late third.
Both managers named nine changes from the weekend's Premier League matches, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handing debuts to teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley from the start - plus Tyler Morton as a substitute.
The highly rated 16-year-old Gordon, signed from Championship side Derby County for an initial £1.1m in February, hinted at his potential as he fired narrowly wide after driving inside from the right midway through the first half.
Norwich improved as the opening period wore on but Adam Idah shot directly at Kelleher and Tzolis failed to deliver from the penalty spot after Bradley had fouled Dimitris Giannoulis.
And Liverpool moved out of reach after Pierre Lees-Melou missed a glorious opportunity to equalise early in the second half, with Minamino's well-taken second from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's through ball sealing a comfortable victory.
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 28Gunn
- 44Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 7RuppBooked at 90mins
- 26MumbaSubstituted forRashicaat 69'minutes
- 8Gilmour
- 20Lees-MelouBooked at 71minsSubstituted forDowellat 77'minutes
- 30Giannoulis
- 18TzolisSubstituted forPukkiat 69'minutes
- 35Idah
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 10Dowell
- 15Kabak
- 17Rashica
- 19Sørensen
- 21Williams
- 22Pukki
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 62Kelleher
- 84Bradley
- 5Konaté
- 12Gomez
- 21TsimikasSubstituted forRobertsonat 66'minutes
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17JonesSubstituted forHendersonat 87'minutes
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forMortonat 45'minutes
- 49Gordon
- 27Origi
- 18Minamino
Substitutes
- 13Adrián
- 14Henderson
- 20Jota
- 26Robertson
- 47Phillips
- 80Morton
- 85Balagizi
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 26,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3.
Booking
Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Conor Bradley (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lukas Rupp (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Curtis Jones.
Post update
Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ben Gibson (Norwich City).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrew Omobamidele.
Post update
Attempt saved. Adam Idah (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Morton (Liverpool).
Post update
Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour.
Goal!
Goal! Norwich City 0, Liverpool 3. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Post update
Foul by Joseph Gomez (Liverpool).
Post update
Adam Idah (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.
