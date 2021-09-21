Match ends, Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4).
Southampton needed penalties to beat Championship side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and secure their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Oriol Romeu stepped up to score the winning penalty as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.
Oli McBurnie had met Ben Osborn's cross at the back post to draw United level midway through the second half.
Goals from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu had earlier put Saints in front following Enda Stevens' opener.
While Hasenhuttl's side remain winless in the Premier League after five matches, they secured the biggest away win in their history by hammering League Two Newport County 8-0 to reach this stage of the League Cup.
Their trip to a Sheffield United side relegated from the top flight last term proved far trickier, however, as Hasenhuttl chose to make nine changes from Saturday's goalless draw against Manchester City.
Having gone unbeaten in four league games since coming from behind to beat Derby County in round two, Slavisa Jokanovic's side - completely changed from the weekend - made the ideal start, then recovered from the disappointment of falling behind to force penalties.
But Romeu held his nerve to send Southampton through after Fraser Forster denied Rhian Brewster and McBurnie from the spot.
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "I am satisfied as my team showed a great attitude. We played a decent game against a complicated opponent for us.
"This was the right way for my team to fight and even though we are out, it is positive. I am very proud. Unfortunately the lottery of penalties has done us. There is still a big gap and we still need to improve but it is another step in the right direction."
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a typical cup tie. It was not easy, it was a team who was in the Premier League last season and who still have Premier League players.
"There was no difference between the teams. Sometimes you see the difference in the different leagues, but not here. Both teams could have won it in the 90 minutes, but Fraser Forster was good for us in the shootout. We are in the next round and I am very happy."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Foderingham
- 20Bogle
- 6Basham
- 19Robinson
- 3Stevens
- 16Norwood
- 25Guédioura
- 15FreemanSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutes
- 29NdiayeSubstituted forFleckat 78'minutes
- 14BurkeSubstituted forBrewsterat 45'minutes
- 9McBurnieBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 4Fleck
- 7Brewster
- 10Sharp
- 21Verrips
- 23Osborn
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 35Lopata
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 44Forster
- 43Valery
- 4Silveira Neves VojnovicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBednarekat 74'minutes
- 22Salisu
- 15Perraud
- 27Diallo
- 6Romeu
- 23TellaSubstituted forAdamsat 81'minutes
- 11RedmondSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 45'minutes
- 19Djenepo
- 18Broja
Substitutes
- 2Walker-Peters
- 7Long
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 10Adams
- 24Elyounoussi
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4).
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4). Oriol Romeu (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(3). Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(2). Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Armando Broja (Southampton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2(1), Southampton 2(2). Che Adams (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2(1), Southampton 2(1). Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2(1). James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2.
Post update
Hand ball by Armando Broja (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jack Robinson.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Rhian Brewster.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Post update
Offside, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.
- How has Wayne Rooney dealt with anger? Listen now as he tells Tony Bellew what makes him see red
- Can Emma Raducanu's win halt participation decline? The Sports Desk Podcast goes beyond the headlines to find out
Oh when the Saints come stumbling in
The final 16 beckons and time for a cup run
Ya know what I mean !
Even Wendy have won the League cup recently☺️
Good luck Sheffield Utd for rest of the season