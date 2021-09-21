EFL Cup
Sheff UtdSheffield United2SouthamptonSouthampton2
Southampton win 4-2 on penalties

Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton (2-4 pens): Saints progress after shootout

Sheffield United 2-2 Southampton (2-4 pens): Saints progress after shootout

Oriol Romeu
Southampton captain Oriol Romeu stepped up to score the winning penalty

Southampton needed penalties to beat Championship side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and secure their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Oriol Romeu stepped up to score the winning penalty as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Oli McBurnie had met Ben Osborn's cross at the back post to draw United level midway through the second half.

Goals from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu had earlier put Saints in front following Enda Stevens' opener.

While Hasenhuttl's side remain winless in the Premier League after five matches, they secured the biggest away win in their history by hammering League Two Newport County 8-0 to reach this stage of the League Cup.

Their trip to a Sheffield United side relegated from the top flight last term proved far trickier, however, as Hasenhuttl chose to make nine changes from Saturday's goalless draw against Manchester City.

Having gone unbeaten in four league games since coming from behind to beat Derby County in round two, Slavisa Jokanovic's side - completely changed from the weekend - made the ideal start, then recovered from the disappointment of falling behind to force penalties.

But Romeu held his nerve to send Southampton through after Fraser Forster denied Rhian Brewster and McBurnie from the spot.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "I am satisfied as my team showed a great attitude. We played a decent game against a complicated opponent for us.

"This was the right way for my team to fight and even though we are out, it is positive. I am very proud. Unfortunately the lottery of penalties has done us. There is still a big gap and we still need to improve but it is another step in the right direction."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a typical cup tie. It was not easy, it was a team who was in the Premier League last season and who still have Premier League players.

"There was no difference between the teams. Sometimes you see the difference in the different leagues, but not here. Both teams could have won it in the 90 minutes, but Fraser Forster was good for us in the shootout. We are in the next round and I am very happy."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 20Bogle
  • 6Basham
  • 19Robinson
  • 3Stevens
  • 16Norwood
  • 25Guédioura
  • 15FreemanSubstituted forOsbornat 45'minutes
  • 29NdiayeSubstituted forFleckat 78'minutes
  • 14BurkeSubstituted forBrewsterat 45'minutes
  • 9McBurnieBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 4Fleck
  • 7Brewster
  • 10Sharp
  • 21Verrips
  • 23Osborn
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 35Lopata

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 4Silveira Neves VojnovicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBednarekat 74'minutes
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 27Diallo
  • 6Romeu
  • 23TellaSubstituted forAdamsat 81'minutes
  • 11RedmondSubstituted forWard-Prowseat 45'minutes
  • 19Djenepo
  • 18Broja

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 7Long
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 10Adams
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away13
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(4). Oriol Romeu (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(3). Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2(2), Southampton 2(2). Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Armando Broja (Southampton) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2(1), Southampton 2(2). Che Adams (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2(1), Southampton 2(1). Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2(1). James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Southampton 2.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Armando Broja (Southampton).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Jack Robinson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Rhian Brewster.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Southampton. Ibrahima Diallo tries a through ball, but Armando Broja is caught offside.

