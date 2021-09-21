Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Southampton captain Oriol Romeu stepped up to score the winning penalty

Southampton needed penalties to beat Championship side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and secure their place in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Oriol Romeu stepped up to score the winning penalty as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side prevailed 4-2 in the shootout.

Oli McBurnie had met Ben Osborn's cross at the back post to draw United level midway through the second half.

Goals from Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu had earlier put Saints in front following Enda Stevens' opener.

While Hasenhuttl's side remain winless in the Premier League after five matches, they secured the biggest away win in their history by hammering League Two Newport County 8-0 to reach this stage of the League Cup.

Their trip to a Sheffield United side relegated from the top flight last term proved far trickier, however, as Hasenhuttl chose to make nine changes from Saturday's goalless draw against Manchester City.

Having gone unbeaten in four league games since coming from behind to beat Derby County in round two, Slavisa Jokanovic's side - completely changed from the weekend - made the ideal start, then recovered from the disappointment of falling behind to force penalties.

But Romeu held his nerve to send Southampton through after Fraser Forster denied Rhian Brewster and McBurnie from the spot.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "I am satisfied as my team showed a great attitude. We played a decent game against a complicated opponent for us.

"This was the right way for my team to fight and even though we are out, it is positive. I am very proud. Unfortunately the lottery of penalties has done us. There is still a big gap and we still need to improve but it is another step in the right direction."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a typical cup tie. It was not easy, it was a team who was in the Premier League last season and who still have Premier League players.

"There was no difference between the teams. Sometimes you see the difference in the different leagues, but not here. Both teams could have won it in the 90 minutes, but Fraser Forster was good for us in the shootout. We are in the next round and I am very happy."