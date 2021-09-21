Match ends, Watford 1, Stoke City 3.
Late goals from Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon gave Championship side Stoke City a surprise win over a wasteful Watford in the Carabao Cup third round.
Clucas scored with a low, deflected shot from 25 yards before Tymon's mis-hit cross looped over Rob Elliot.
Watford, who made 11 changes, fell behind in the first half when Nick Powell turned in Alfie Doughty's cross.
Ashley Fletcher poked in a leveller but that was the only reward from 26 shots on goal for Xisco Munoz's side.
Stoke, who only started three players from their league defeat at Derby on Saturday, had goalkeeper Adam Davies to thank for keeping Watford at bay before two slices of fortune put them through.
Clucas' effort took a deflection off the boot of Moussa Sissoko and flew into the corner, while Tymon shinned a first-time cross over Elliot's head.
Watford did themselves no favours, with Adam Masina wasting a glorious opportunity before the break when he blasted over the crossbar from a few yards with just the goalkeeper to beat.
Cucho Hernandez also headed against the post when it was 1-1, with Fletcher's weak follow-up bundled behind.
