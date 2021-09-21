EFL Cup
WatfordWatford1StokeStoke City3

Watford 1-3 Stoke City: Late goals put Championship side through

EFL Cup

Adam Masina
Adam Masina wasted one of numerous chances for Watford

Late goals from Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon gave Championship side Stoke City a surprise win over a wasteful Watford in the Carabao Cup third round.

Clucas scored with a low, deflected shot from 25 yards before Tymon's mis-hit cross looped over Rob Elliot.

Watford, who made 11 changes, fell behind in the first half when Nick Powell turned in Alfie Doughty's cross.

Ashley Fletcher poked in a leveller but that was the only reward from 26 shots on goal for Xisco Munoz's side.

Stoke, who only started three players from their league defeat at Derby on Saturday, had goalkeeper Adam Davies to thank for keeping Watford at bay before two slices of fortune put them through.

Clucas' effort took a deflection off the boot of Moussa Sissoko and flew into the corner, while Tymon shinned a first-time cross over Elliot's head.

Watford did themselves no favours, with Adam Masina wasting a glorious opportunity before the break when he blasted over the crossbar from a few yards with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Cucho Hernandez also headed against the post when it was 1-1, with Fletcher's weak follow-up bundled behind.

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Elliot
  • 2Ngakia
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 18Tufan
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forSissokoat 74'minutes
  • 16GoslingSubstituted forDennisat 80'minutes
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 17Fletcher
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 1Foster
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 8Cleverley
  • 19Sissoko
  • 25Dennis
  • 34Baah
  • 42Morris

Stoke

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Davies
  • 16Wilmot
  • 6BatthBooked at 90mins
  • 5Chester
  • 21Duhaney
  • 15Thompson
  • 14Tymon
  • 11DoughtySubstituted forClucasat 68'minutes
  • 25PowellSubstituted forSawyersat 74'minutes
  • 22SurridgeSubstituted forSimaat 67'minutes
  • 18Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Vrancic
  • 13Bonham
  • 19Østigard
  • 23Ince
  • 27Sima
  • 28Sawyers
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
8,421

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home26
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away8

