EFL Cup
WatfordWatford19:45StokeStoke City
Venue: Vicarage Road, England

Watford v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Elliot
  • 2Ngakia
  • 31Sierralta
  • 27Kabasele
  • 11Masina
  • 18Tufan
  • 16Gosling
  • 6Louza
  • 29Hernández Suárez
  • 17Fletcher
  • 12Sema

Substitutes

  • 1Foster
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 8Cleverley
  • 19Sissoko
  • 25Dennis
  • 34Baah
  • 42Morris

Stoke

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Davies
  • 21Duhaney
  • 6Batth
  • 5Chester
  • 14Tymon
  • 18Brown
  • 16Wilmot
  • 15Thompson
  • 11Doughty
  • 25Powell
  • 22Surridge

Substitutes

  • 7Clucas
  • 8Vrancic
  • 13Bonham
  • 19Østigard
  • 23Ince
  • 27Sima
  • 28Sawyers
Referee:
Tony Harrington

