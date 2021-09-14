Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Fallon scores screamer as Linfield beat Ballyclare

Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville and holders Coleraine were among the winners in Tuesday night's League Cup second-round games.

Stephen Fallon's double helped the Blues to a 4-0 win at Ballyclare Comrades while Mal Smith also scored twice as Glentoran thumped Banbridge Town 5-0.

Cliftonville beat H&W Welders 2-0 and Cathair Friel hit a treble in Coleraine's 5-0 win at Bangor.

All 12 Premiership sides progressed to the last 16.

They included a Crusaders side which hammered Moyola Park 5-0 at Seaview with Adam Lecky netting a hat-trick while Jordan Owens notched up a double.

Larne ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Limavady at Inver Park thanks to a double from defender Kofi Balmer while John Herron and recent signing Thomas Oluwa were also on target.

Scare for Sky Blues

Ballymena United survived a scare before winning 4-2 at Championship side Annagh United.

Conor Keeley gave United the lead before Annagh replied through Jordan Campbell and a Stephen Murray penalty but Paul McElroy levelled from the spot for Ballymena, who went on to win thanks to a second goal from Keeley and a Jude Winchester strike.

A second-half treble from Kyle Beggs and goals from Jack O'Mahony and Josh Doyle took Glenavon to a 5-1 home win over Portstewart, with Chandler Douglas scoring for the Intermediate visitors.

Dungannon Swifts beat Armagh City 3-0 with Joe McCready, Caolan McAleer and Ben Gallagher on the scoresheet.

Cathair Friel hits hat-trick as Bannsiders see off Bangor

Carrick Rangers needed extra-time to see off Championship side Dergview as Mark Surgenor scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Taylors Avenue.

Substitute Shea Devlin netted early in extra-time to put Dergview into a surprise lead, however Stuart King's side hit back through Jordan Gibson and captain Surgenor.

Institute edged PSNI 4-3 at the Limavady Showgronds with Jamie Dunne and Shaun Doherty putting Stute 2-0 in front before Cameron Lannie pulling one back before Brendan McLaughlin made it 3-1.

Benjamin Magee hit the bottom corner and netted again after Gabriel Aduaka restored Institute's two-goal advantage.

Championship strugglers Dundela lost 4-0 to Ballinamallard United at Wilgar Park to get Niall Currie's reign as manager off to a disappointing start.

Christopher Kelly was sent off for the Mallards towards the end of a goalless 90 minutes but Harry McConkey's men took the lead through Eddie Shaw's own goal, a BJ Banda strike and two late efforts from Reece Lynch.

Kyle Beggs celebrates netting a hat-trick for Glenavon against Portstewart

Warrenpoint Town secured a 2-1 extra-time win in a hard-fought Mourne 'derby' encounter at neighbours Newry City, who took the lead through Brian Healy in the opening minute.

Alan O'Sullivan levelled for 'Point after half an hour and the winner came in the first period of extra time from a Greg Moorhouse diving header.

Substitute Harry Anderson scored both goals - the first with his first touch after coming on - in Portadown's 2-0 win over Newington, who had Daire Rooney and Richard Gowdy sent off in the same second-half incident.

Loughgall staged a remarkable comeback against Lisburn Distillery, for whom Caoelain Young scored twice in the opening 10 minutes, as the Villagers stormed back to win 6-2 thanks to goals from Nedas Maciulaitis (2), Ben Neill, Lorcan Forde, Pablo Andrade and Jourdan Shearer.

Ciaran O'Connor scores for Glentoran in their victory over Banbridge

Premiership champions Linfield are safely in the draw for the third round after easing past Championship outfit Ballyclare at Dixon Park.

Fallon scored a superb 25-yard opening goal while Matt Green and Billy Chadwick were also on target against the determined hosts.

Glentoran also cruised into the next round on Mick McDermott's 100th game in charge of the Oval side.

Marcus Kane, who signed a new contract on Monday, Jay Donnelly and Ciaran O'Connor netted along with Smith's two goals.

Ryan Curran's header and a Levi Ives free-kick gave the Reds a comfortable Solitude victory over the Welders.

Friel scored his first goals for Coleraine at Bangor while Conor McKendry and Evan Tweed were also on the scoresheet for Oran Kearney's team.