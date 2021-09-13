Last updated on .From the section England

Morgan suffered the injury in Man City's weekend Women's Super League loss to Tottenham

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has withdrawn from the England squad because of a shin injury suffered in Sunday's defeat by Tottenham.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman will not be calling up a replacement.

England take on North Macedonia in the first of their Group D World Cup qualifying matches on Friday, at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

They then travel to Luxembourg for their second group game on Tuesday, 21 September.

It is Wiegman's first England squad since becoming manager.