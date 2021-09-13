Last updated on .From the section Preston

Connor Wickham scored two goals in 13 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the 2019-20 season

Preston have signed former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on a short-term deal until 13 January.

The 28-year-old was released by the Eagles at the end of the 2021-22 season after six years.

Injuries meant he made just 41 league appearances during his time at Selhurst Park and his last competitive football came during a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in July 2020.

He could make his Preston debut at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Boss Frankie McAvoy told the club website: external-link "We're delighted. He's worked really hard since we got him in.

"It's going to take a wee bit of time to be honest, but what we've done is we've been fair and honest with him through the process and I'm now happy to add him to the squad."

