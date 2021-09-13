Champions League - Group H
ChelseaChelsea20:00Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea "came out of the shadow a bit last season" to win the Champions League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the feeling of winning is "addictive" as they begin their Champions League title defence against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Blues beat Manchester City 1-0 in last season's final and are unbeaten in five games this season.

Midfielder N'Golo Kante and winger Christian Pulisic will miss Tuesday's game with ankle injuries - but Kante could return to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"Nothing is like belief," said Tuchel.

"I reached the final the season before [with Paris St-Germain, losing to Bayern Munich] and had a feeling it was a big achievement.

"Not to do the last steps was a huge difference, but when you do the last step nothing compares.

"It really changes something for everybody. The most important [thing] is not to look back, but keep the feeling and the hunger.

"It is addictive, this game is about winning because it changes the atmosphere and feeling and gives you natural confidence."

Russian champions Zenit only picked up one point in their six Champions League games last season. Malmo and Juventus meet in the group's other game at the same time.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges00000000
2Man City00000000
3PSG00000000
4RB Leipzig00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid00000000
2FC Porto00000000
3Liverpool00000000
4AC Milan00000000

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax00000000
2Besiktas00000000
3B Dortmund00000000
4Sporting00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan00000000
2Real Madrid00000000
3Shakhtar Donetsk00000000
4Sheriff Tiraspol00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona00000000
2Benfica00000000
3Dynamo Kyiv00000000
4Bayern Munich00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta00000000
2Man Utd00000000
3Villarreal00000000
4Young Boys00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg00000000
2Lille00000000
3Sevilla00000000
4Wolfsburg00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea00000000
2Juventus00000000
3Malmö FF00000000
4Zenit St Petersburg00000000
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories