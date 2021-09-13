Last updated on .From the section Irish

Lee McNulty sustained a serious leg injury in Saturday's game

The Northern Ireland Football League has decided that Carrick are awarded a 4-0 victory over Glenavon after the game was abandoned on 71 minutes.

Rangers were 4-0 in front when the Premiership game at Mourneview Park was abandoned after a serious injury to Carrick's Lee McNulty.

Glenavon had already stated that they would not appeal to have the game replayed or played to a conclusion.

The win takes Carrick above Glenavon and into sixth place.

"Following a review of relevant reports and observations in relation to the abandonment of the Glenavon v Carrick Rangers match on Saturday 11 September 2021, the NI Football League can confirm the result will stand as a 4-0 victory to Carrick Rangers," NIFL said on Monday.

"This decision was made under Rule 26 (b) of the NIFL Premiership Rules & Regulations 2021/22."

Lengthy stoppage

McNulty was treated on the pitch for 20 minutes after the incident which led to his injury, although midway through this period the referee led the two sets of players off the pitch into the dressing rooms.

At this stage a discussion between Hamilton and his Carrick Rangers counterpart Stuart King ensued at pitchside.

Carrick wanted to continue playing the game however Glenavon decided however that they did not want to complete the remaining 19 minutes of the match, so referee Shane Andrews abandoned the game.

"I spoke to my opposite number at Carrick Rangers, Peter Clarke, after the abandonment of the game," said Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer through statement.

"I made it clear to him that there was no prospect of Glenavon appealing to have the game replayed or have the outstanding 19 minutes of the match played.

"Once again, on behalf of all of us at Glenavon Football Club, I'd like to express our best wishes to Lee and wish him a speedy recovery."