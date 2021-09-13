Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Adlene Guedioura last played in English football with Nottingham Forest in April 2019

Sheffield United have signed veteran midfielder Adlene Guedioura on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old has played under Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic at Watford and Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

He has also had spells in English football with Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.

The Algeria international could make his debut in Tuesday's Championship home game against Preston.

Jokanovic told the club website: external-link "Adlene is someone I know really well. He has completed three weeks training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team."

