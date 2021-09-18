German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich7VfL Bochum 1848VfL Bochum 18480

Bayern Munich 7-0 VfL Bochum: Hosts cruise past back to the top

Bayern celebrate
Bayern Munich were wearing their dark green Oktoberfest kit

Bayern Munich cruised to an emphatic 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum to move to the top of the German Bundesliga.

Joshua Kimmich scored twice after Leroy Sane hit an excellent free-kick to begin the rout.

Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also got on the scoresheet as Vasilis Lampropoulos put through his own net.

Bayern were playing in a dark green Oktoberfest kit, their fourth different shirt this season.

Victory was all-but assured at half-time when Bochum centre-back Lampropoulos converted into his own goal to hand the hosts a 4-0 lead at the Allianz Arena.

The thrashing takes Bayern's goal tally to 20 after their opening five games of the season, although Wolfsburg can move back to the top of the table if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 44StanisicBooked at 52minsSubstituted forSarrat 62'minutes
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forNianzouat 72'minutes
  • 8Goretzka
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 10SanéSubstituted forSabitzerat 62'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 5Pavard
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 42Musiala

VfL Bochum 1848

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Riemann
  • 16StafylidisBooked at 35minsSubstituted forBockhornat 58'minutes
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 37Bella Kotchap
  • 3Soares
  • 8Losilla
  • 23Tesche
  • 27PantovicSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 74'minutes
  • 20RexhbecajSubstituted forLöwenat 57'minutes
  • 17Holtmann
  • 40PolterSubstituted forGanvoulaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Masovic
  • 5Decarli
  • 6Osterhage
  • 7Blum
  • 11Bockhorn
  • 21Esser
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 35Ganvoula
  • 38Löwen
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
25,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamVfL Bochum 1848
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home24
Away5
Shots on Target
Home15
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal FC Bayern München 7-0 VfL Bochum 1848.

  4. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  6. Post update

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Armel Bella Kotchap (VfL Bochum 1848).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer with a cross.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 7, VfL Bochum 1848 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Robert Tesche (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Danilo Soares.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Christopher Antwi-Adjei replaces Milos Pantovic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) with an attempt from very close range is too high. Assisted by Gerrit Holtmann with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Tanguy Nianzou replaces Joshua Kimmich.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54102041613
2Wolfsburg440061512
3Mainz531162410
4B Dortmund430113949
5Freiburg52306429
6Köln52218628
7B Leverkusen421112667
8Union Berlin41305416
9Hertha Berlin5203712-56
10Hoffenheim51228715
11Augsburg512228-65
12Stuttgart411289-14
13RB Leipzig511356-14
14Arminia Bielefeld504135-24
15B Mgladbach511359-44
16Frankfurt403147-33
17VfL Bochum 18485104413-93
18SpVgg Greuther Fürth5014313-101
View full German Bundesliga table

