Forward Hannah Cain played for Sheffield FC and Everton before joining Leicester City

Hannah Cain has been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Estonia.

The former Everton forward has picked up a foot injury.

Cain, 22, had been in line for a first Wales cap after switching her allegiances from England.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Morgan Rogers, 19, has joined up with the squad for her first senior team call-up.

Rogers, who has previously played for Wales U17 and U19 sides, signed for Tottenham's academy in the summer from Cardiff City LFC and made her first team debut as a substitute in a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Cain played for Wales Under-17s in 2014 before representing England Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

She had opted though to return for Wales who host Kazakhstan on 17 September at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, before an away match in Estonia on 21 September.