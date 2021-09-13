Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chilwell has been an unused substitute in each of Chelsea's five games this season

Left-back Ben Chilwell is back in contention for the Chelsea team after returning "mentally tired" from the summer, says boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chilwell has not played since Chelsea's Champions League final win over Manchester City on 29 May - with Marcos Alonso in his place so far this term.

The 24-year-old was in England's Euro 2020 squad but did not play once.

"He just needs to be patient. He's in the race now and with a good mental attitude," said Tuchel.

"It's been difficult for him, from a Champions League win, then it was a tough Euros because he felt he could have played a part for England, then to keep training for four or five weeks, then he had a personal break which is difficult.

"When I arrived I felt he was mentally tired which is unlucky because Marcos Alonso had a full pre-season. We had some talks with him and no further worries with him."

Spaniard Alonso has played all five of Chelsea's games at left wing-back in their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and Uefa Super Cup win.

The Blues start their Champions League title defence on Tuesday at home to Zenit St Petersburg (20:00 BST).