James McLaughlin scored Coleraine's winner in the 2019-20 League Cup Final win over Crusaders

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney has emphasised that his side are keen to retain the League Cup as they begin the defence of the trophy 19 months after beating Crusaders in the 2019-20 final.

The Bannsiders are away to Bangor in the second round of the competition - one of 15 ties being played on Tuesday.

"We are the holders and have had the joy of keeping the cup for two years which was lovely, but we don't want to give it back," said Kearney.

"We want to do the same again."

"We were the last team to win it and that cup run and win brought great memories and great experiences to everybody at the club," added the Bannsiders boss.

"It's important to have another good go at it and although we have a few aches and pains we will field as strong a side as we can."

Bangor sit third in the Premier Intermediate League and Kearney says he will not be under-estimating his opponents at Clandeboye Park.

"Bangor have fought their way back on merit after having a tough time and I'm sure they'll be delighted to be involved in competitions like this and nights like this.

"We know the trouble they can bring us and it' important we go and do a professional job and get through to the next round.

"After the euphoria of the win at Dungannon we need to make sure our minds are right again for Tuesday."

Among the other interesting ties scheduled for Tuesday night is a meeting between Ballyclare Comrades and Linfield at Dixon Park as the Blues aim to avoid a repeat of their exit to the same opponents at the same stage of the same competition in 2014.

Championship leaders Newry City will be out to take the scalp of neighbours Warrenpoint Town when they host the Premiership outfit.

One second-round tie is being played on Wednesday evening when Ards face Dollingstown.

The ties will have 30 minutes of extra-time and a penalty shootout if the 90 minutes of action fails to produce a winner.