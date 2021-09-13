Matt Jay scored twice against Scunthorpe to take his tally to five goals in all competitions this season

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says his side's impressive 4-0 win at Scunthorpe United will cause him problems when he comes to select his team.

The victory was Exeter's biggest away win since they beat the Iron 4-0 at Glandford Park in October 2013.

"You win games of football, you play well, and you play, it's about keeping the shirt," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"You've got to fight and scrap and demand everything you can from yourself to get that opportunity and play well."

The victory lifts Exeter up to eighth in League Two with the Grecians unbeaten in their last five league matches.

It comes as Taylor continues to mould a squad that has seen 14 players join either permanently or on loan - his biggest summer turnover of players since he took on the Exeter job in 2018.

"We need competition for places. That's something we've tried to do when recruiting this squad this season is competition for places," he added.

"Archie Collins is due to play on Wednesday and we know what a good player he can be within our set up, he'll need a bit of time but that's another body to come back into the fold and all of a sudden for the first time you're looking at it and we're looking strong again.

"But it's results-based, if we weren't winning or continuing to draw or not to score I've got to look for solutions to that.

"But I think we've shown that if the game goes in our direction and we're good enough to create those moments that we're good enough to take them as well."