Rachel Furness in action against France in 2010

World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Latvia Venue: Windsor Park Date: Tuesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary with in-game clips; match report and highlights online

This Northern Ireland side have become accustomed to making history, and on Tuesday they will play their first competitive match at the redeveloped Windsor Park.

It's an important step for this squad and both stadium and team have been on a significant journey of transformation, evolution and success ahead of their reunion against Latvia.

Northern Ireland have played at Windsor Park twice in the past, most recently in a 2-0 defeat by Belgium in 2012, however Rachel Furness recalls their first match against France in 2010, a 4-0 reverse which was "was rally tough going".

But now, Kenny Shiels' squad return to the National Stadium as legends following their historic Euro 2022 qualifying success.

Just like Windsor Park, which transformed from a classic, old-school ground into a fine modern stadium, NI's evolution into history-makers has been just as impressive.

"It shows the direction we are going in. It's the National Stadium, not just the men's National Stadium," said Furness.

"Were we quite ready for it before? I don't know, but why not celebrate our success over this last year and what better occasion to do it than at the National Stadium?

"It feels like a homecoming and hopefully we can create a special evening for people to remember at Windsor Park."

Mirror transformation

For the Irish FA, staging the Uefa Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal at the National Stadium in August was the result of years of hard work and the end product of Windsor Park's facelift.

The Super Cup showcased a modern Windsor Park and a modern Northern Ireland to a global audience, and Shiels' side have the opportunity to pave the way for generations to come when they take to the Euro finals finals next summer.

Just like the Green and White Army have long known about the magic of Windsor Park on a big night of football, those within the Northern Ireland set-up have long known about the potential of this group of players.

The arrival of Shiels in 2019 enhanced their belief and his expansive brand of football allowed his group of players to express themselves and grow, and that ultimately culminated in their historic Euro 2022 qualification.

An important step along the way, which was the hosting of the Women's Under-19 European Championships in 2017, one year after the stadium was officially reopened, and there is an overlap between the transition of both squad and stadium.

Emily Wilson played for NI at Windsor Park at the Under-19 Euros in 2017 - she scored her first senior goal on Friday

Of the current senior squad, Emily Wilson and Louise McDaniel featured in the opening game against Spain which saw more than 5,000 attend Windsor Park.

Wilson described the atmosphere that day as "incredible", the tournament kickstarted plenty of interest in the women's game.

A number of the NI squad have played at Windsor Park in Irish Cup finals in recent years, and with all that put together, Furness believes Northern Ireland "are in a better place and better equipped" to play at Windsor now than when they took on France.

"When we played in 2010 it was nearly a first for everybody," she said.

"We were playing one of the best teams in the world and I don't think we had the experience in the squad that we do now."

Windsor Park transformed from a classic, old-school ground to a modern sporting arena

While France, ranked 57 places above Alfie Wylie's side at the time, showed their class in 2010, Furness believes it is time for Northern Ireland's technical players to utilise the expansive Windsor Park pitch against Latvia.

"With the way Kenny likes to play we have a lot of the ball and it is our new identity," she said.

"We have technicians all over the pitch now so we will want to use them to our advantage and I am really confident that we can.

"A lot of the girls now have experienced bigger stadiums, bigger pitches and bigger crowds, so I don't think it will effect the girls too much this time."

Windsor Park move a 'statement'

Despite having massive success at Seaview through their Euro campaign, Northern Ireland have more than earned the right to play at the National Stadium, and the move to play first at Inver Park against Luxembourg on Friday and then Windsor Park was taken after plenty consideration.

Shiels says the offer of Windsor Park has always been there for the women's team, and he believes the game on Tuesday is a "statement" of how far his players have come.

"The IFA said we could use it at any time, but I am the one who made the decision. You need about 10,000 to create an atmosphere, so it was me that held that one back," he said.

Friday's win over Luxembourg at Inver Park was NI's first home match under Shiels away from Seaview

The manager's thoughts were echoed by Furness, who said any move away from their Seaview "fortress" had to be in the right circumstances.

"We had made ourselves hard to beat at Seaview and that is what you want from a home stadium," she added.

"We have had a few opportunities to play at Windsor over this last year but it is a case of looking at the type of games and opposition.

"With what we have achieved over this last year I hope people have taken notice and we have done enough to get everyone really excited."