Niall Currie has been promoted from the Championship with Ards and Carrick Rangers

Former Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie has been named as the new manager of Championship side Dundela.

Colin Nixon left his role as Dundela manager on Sunday after a difficult start to the season.

The Wilgar Park side are bottom of the Championship after one point from seven matches.

Currie resigned as Carrick Rangers manager in May after three years at Taylors Avenue.

The 48-year-old, who previously had stints in charge of Ards and his hometown club Portadown, led Carrick to eighth place in the table in the curtailed 2019-20 season.

Currie's first game as Dundela manager will be Tuesday's League Cup game with Ballinamallard United and his maiden league outing will be at home to Annagh United on Saturday.