Having been on Plymouth's books since he was eight years old Ryan Law (right) scored his first-ever goal for Argyle late in the victory

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says his side's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday has set the standard he expects from his players this season.

First-half goals from Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr and a third deep in stoppage time from Ryan Law saw the Pilgrims move up to eighth place in League One.

"The performance was outstanding, but it's just another performance now, that's the standard," Lowe said.

"I know we've got those performances in us," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

"I think the league's going to be a tough league this season in terms of all the clubs that are in it, but if we can perform to the level expected, then we'll win games of football like we have done today."

Argyle have now won half of their matches this season in League One, and Lowe says consistency going forward will be the key to how successful his side will be this season:

"We're not going to get carried away, we know what we need to do, we've got to knuckle down now and go again because there's another 40 games now to play.

"Will we get that same level of performance every week? I hope so, but I don't think we will.

"But what we can do is we'll know when we're coming up against teams who are going to put us under pressure, we know how to counteract that pressure and we've got to keep doing things that will get us points, and we've done that today."