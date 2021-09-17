Women's World Cup Qualifying
WalesWales6Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women0

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales 6-0 Kazakhstan

By Aled WilliamsBBC Sport Wales

Natasha Harding scores Wales' second goal
Natasha Harding puts Wales 2-0 up in Llanelli

Wales began their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing win over Kazakhstan at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets.

Kayleigh Green's excellent strike set Wales on their way before an equally fine finish from Natasha Harding doubled their lead.

Rachel Rowe's unstoppable 30 yard effort, Green's second and late headers from Gemma Evans and Ceri Holland sealed a dominant victory.

It was an important win in Gemma Grainger's first competitive game in charge given Group I favourites France had beaten Greece 10-0 earlier in the day.

Grainger, appointed Jayne Ludlow's successor in March, believes her side can qualify for their first major finals and this opening win will have given her plenty of encouragement.

Hayley Ladd returned after injury kept her out of the June friendly against Scotland with Holland also coming into the team for her third cap.

They were up against Kazakhstan side ranked 82nd in the world and who had lost lost all eight of their Euro 2021 qualifying games.

Within the opening three minutes Wales had two opportunities with Natasha Harding's header from Holland's cross gathered comfortably by Irina Saratovtseva before Brighton's Green headed over.

Wales continued to dominate and only Saratovtseva's instinctive save kept out Gemma Evans' header from Rachel Rose's corner, with Jess Fishlock unable to take advantage of the rebound.

Saratovtseva managed to keep out Holland's deflected effort, but Wales did not have to wait long for their opening goal.

Bibigul Nurusheva failed to clear and Green picked up the ball on the edge of the box before Green's fierce shot on the turn left the keeper with no chance.

Harding's cross from the touchline forced Saratovtseva to tip the ball over the bar, but she could do nothing to stop the Reading forward from doubling Wales' lead before the half hour mark.

Captain Sophie Ingle provided the assist for Harding, who guided the ball past a helpless and stranded Saratovtseva with Wales completely in control.

Rowe was rewarded for her tireless work when she received the ball from Fishlock an unleashed a shot from 30 yards which extended the home side's lead.

Kazakhstan defended heroically with a Fishlock effort blocked and the overworked Saratovtseva denying Rowe's follow up effort.

But within a minute Green had scored her second of the evening - her 13th international goal - with a header from Rowe's cross.

Stoppage time headers from Evans and Holland sealed the win to give Wales an encouraging start to their qualifying campaign in what was not only Grainger's first competitive game as manager, but their first game in front of fans since the March 2020 win over Estonia in Wrexham.

Estonia, who lost 4-0 to Slovenia on Friday, will be Wales' next qualifying opponents as on Tuesday.

Player of match: Rachel Rowe

Rachel Rowe (on the ground)
Rachel Rowe celebrates in Llanelli

Scored a stunning long range goal and provided two assists as well as showing great movement on and off the ball.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a whole team performance from the first minute until the last minute and exactly what we wanted. We started how we wanted to.

"The most important thing for us is to tick this game off and now focus on Estonia.

"This is game one of a long campaign and I'm so pleased to score six goals as a team."

Line-ups

Wales

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 5RobertsSubstituted forMorganat 86'minutes
  • 14Ladd
  • 3EvansBooked at 63mins
  • 13Rowe
  • 8JamesSubstituted forJonesat 72'minutes
  • 11HardingSubstituted forWynneat 86'minutes
  • 10Fishlock
  • 4Ingle
  • 18Holland
  • 9GreenSubstituted forWardat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Woodham
  • 6Green
  • 7Ward
  • 12Clark
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Estcourt
  • 17Morgan
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Jones
  • 21Soper
  • 22Filbey
  • 23Morgan

Kazakhstan Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Saratovtseva
  • 5DemidovaSubstituted forTurlybekovaat 84'minutes
  • 4Aitymova
  • 15Myasnikova
  • 20BurovaSubstituted forSadykovaat 84'minutes
  • 7Zhanatayeva
  • 9Nurusheva
  • 19SatygaliyevaSubstituted forKozhakhmetat 45+3'minutes
  • 21KhairulinaSubstituted forKirgizbaevaat 45'minutes
  • 23Vlasova
  • 13BortnikovaSubstituted forZhumabaykyzyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ismailova
  • 2Kozhakhmet
  • 8Kirgizbaeva
  • 10Sosnovskaya
  • 14Sadykova
  • 16Turlybekova
  • 17Zhumabaykyzy
  • 18Portnova
Referee:
Monika Mularczyk

Match Stats

Home TeamWalesAway TeamKazakhstan Women
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home31
Away3
Shots on Target
Home16
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Begaim Kirgizbaeva (Kazakhstan Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esther Morgan with a cross.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0. Ceri Holland (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Wynne with a cross.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Wales Women 5, Kazakhstan Women 0. Gemma Evans (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Aigerim Aitymova.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.

  10. Post update

    Megan Wynne (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anastasia Vlasova (Kazakhstan Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Esther Morgan replaces Rhiannon Roberts.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Megan Wynne replaces Natasha Harding.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan Women. Aisha Sadykova replaces Alexandra Burova.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan Women. Asselkhan Turlybekova replaces Mariya Demidova.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Irina Saratovtseva.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Aigerim Aitymova.

  19. Post update

    Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Anastasia Vlasova (Kazakhstan Women).

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:24

    Interesting Fact here, Kazakhstan’s starting eleven Every surname ends in A. Just saying.

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 22:17

    Well the men should take note on how to score against the smaller teams!

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 22:07

    wales women would hammer liverpool fc

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 22:03

    The only thing wales will win

    • Reply posted by munich57, today at 22:20

      munich57 replied:
      Whereas England will win - precisely what????

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 21:57

    Well done wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
    As a proud Scot 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 And equally proud Brit 🇬🇧

    Got to be said , I’m jealous of how well you guys do in international football

    My country ( who kinda invested the game along with England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿)

    Hasn’t programmed in international football for decades 😞😞

  • Comment posted by billzfantazy, today at 21:54

    Well done Wales but runners up is about the best they can hope for, given how strong the French women are.

  • Comment posted by Darnsun Singh, today at 21:54

    Some of the other scores in the World Cup qualifiers from last night and tonight ;

    England Women 8-0 North Macedonia Women
    Greece Women 0-10 France Women
    Faroe Islands Women 0-10 Spain Women
    Denmark Women 7-0 Malta Women
    Norway Women 10-0 Armenia Women
    Latvia Women 1-8 Austria Women

    and yet those involved in the Womens game wonder why so many just can't take them seriously ?

    • Reply posted by billzfantazy, today at 22:08

      billzfantazy replied:
      Some countries haven't caught up yet to a professional level, but give them time... the same happened with mens football for a while.

  • Comment posted by Paxo, today at 21:44

    Well done girls. Great result

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:43

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Clydebank Colin, today at 21:46

      Clydebank Colin replied:
      But you’ll be whining about too many United threads tomorrow. Drip.

  • Comment posted by Simple Simon Met A Pieman, today at 21:40

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 21:56

      Leanne replied:
      And yet here you are making comment? I hope you enjoyed the game :)

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 21:16

    Great win. Sets a marker to go forward with in this group

    • Reply posted by Annibyniaeth Cymru, today at 21:43

      Annibyniaeth Cymru replied:
      Gwych Cymru!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th September 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11001013
2Finland Women00000000
3Georgia Women00000000
4R. of Ireland Wom00000000
5Slovakia Women100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain1100100103
2Scotland11002023
3Ukraine Women00000000
4Hungary Women100102-20
5Faroe Islands Women1001010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus Women11004133
2Czech Rep Wom10101101
3Netherlands10101101
4Iceland00000000
5Cyprus Women100114-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11008083
2Austria11008173
3N Ireland Wom11004043
4Luxembourg Women100104-40
5Latvia Women100118-70
6North Macedonia Women100108-80

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11007073
2Russia11002023
3Montenegro Women11003213
4Bos-Herze Wom100123-10
5Azerbaijan Women100102-20
6Malta Women100107-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway1100100103
2Albania Women10101101
3Belgium10101101
4Kosovo Women10101101
5Poland Women10101101
6Armenia Women1001010-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11004133
2Italy11003033
3Romania Women11002023
4Croatia Women100102-20
5Lithuania Women100114-30
6Moldova Women100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal10101101
2Turkey Women10101101
3Bulgaria Women00000000
4Germany00000000
5Israel Women00000000
6Serbia Women00000000

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France1100100103
2Wales11006063
3Slovenia Women11004043
4Estonia Women100104-40
5Kazakhstan Women100106-60
6Greece Women1001010-100
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

