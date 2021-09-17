Match ends, Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0.
Wales began their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing win over Kazakhstan at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets.
Kayleigh Green's excellent strike set Wales on their way before an equally fine finish from Natasha Harding doubled their lead.
Rachel Rowe's unstoppable 30 yard effort, Green's second and late headers from Gemma Evans and Ceri Holland sealed a dominant victory.
It was an important win in Gemma Grainger's first competitive game in charge given Group I favourites France had beaten Greece 10-0 earlier in the day.
Grainger, appointed Jayne Ludlow's successor in March, believes her side can qualify for their first major finals and this opening win will have given her plenty of encouragement.
Hayley Ladd returned after injury kept her out of the June friendly against Scotland with Holland also coming into the team for her third cap.
They were up against Kazakhstan side ranked 82nd in the world and who had lost lost all eight of their Euro 2021 qualifying games.
Within the opening three minutes Wales had two opportunities with Natasha Harding's header from Holland's cross gathered comfortably by Irina Saratovtseva before Brighton's Green headed over.
Wales continued to dominate and only Saratovtseva's instinctive save kept out Gemma Evans' header from Rachel Rose's corner, with Jess Fishlock unable to take advantage of the rebound.
Saratovtseva managed to keep out Holland's deflected effort, but Wales did not have to wait long for their opening goal.
Bibigul Nurusheva failed to clear and Green picked up the ball on the edge of the box before Green's fierce shot on the turn left the keeper with no chance.
Harding's cross from the touchline forced Saratovtseva to tip the ball over the bar, but she could do nothing to stop the Reading forward from doubling Wales' lead before the half hour mark.
Captain Sophie Ingle provided the assist for Harding, who guided the ball past a helpless and stranded Saratovtseva with Wales completely in control.
Rowe was rewarded for her tireless work when she received the ball from Fishlock an unleashed a shot from 30 yards which extended the home side's lead.
Kazakhstan defended heroically with a Fishlock effort blocked and the overworked Saratovtseva denying Rowe's follow up effort.
But within a minute Green had scored her second of the evening - her 13th international goal - with a header from Rowe's cross.
Stoppage time headers from Evans and Holland sealed the win to give Wales an encouraging start to their qualifying campaign in what was not only Grainger's first competitive game as manager, but their first game in front of fans since the March 2020 win over Estonia in Wrexham.
Estonia, who lost 4-0 to Slovenia on Friday, will be Wales' next qualifying opponents as on Tuesday.
Player of match: Rachel Rowe
Scored a stunning long range goal and provided two assists as well as showing great movement on and off the ball.
Wales manager Gemma Grainger told BBC Sport Wales:
"It was a whole team performance from the first minute until the last minute and exactly what we wanted. We started how we wanted to.
"The most important thing for us is to tick this game off and now focus on Estonia.
"This is game one of a long campaign and I'm so pleased to score six goals as a team."
Line-ups
Wales
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1O'Sullivan
- 5RobertsSubstituted forMorganat 86'minutes
- 14Ladd
- 3EvansBooked at 63mins
- 13Rowe
- 8JamesSubstituted forJonesat 72'minutes
- 11HardingSubstituted forWynneat 86'minutes
- 10Fishlock
- 4Ingle
- 18Holland
- 9GreenSubstituted forWardat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Woodham
- 6Green
- 7Ward
- 12Clark
- 15Hughes
- 16Estcourt
- 17Morgan
- 19Wynne
- 20Jones
- 21Soper
- 22Filbey
- 23Morgan
Kazakhstan Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Saratovtseva
- 5DemidovaSubstituted forTurlybekovaat 84'minutes
- 4Aitymova
- 15Myasnikova
- 20BurovaSubstituted forSadykovaat 84'minutes
- 7Zhanatayeva
- 9Nurusheva
- 19SatygaliyevaSubstituted forKozhakhmetat 45+3'minutes
- 21KhairulinaSubstituted forKirgizbaevaat 45'minutes
- 23Vlasova
- 13BortnikovaSubstituted forZhumabaykyzyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ismailova
- 2Kozhakhmet
- 8Kirgizbaeva
- 10Sosnovskaya
- 14Sadykova
- 16Turlybekova
- 17Zhumabaykyzy
- 18Portnova
- Referee:
- Monika Mularczyk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home16
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0.
Post update
Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Begaim Kirgizbaeva (Kazakhstan Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Esther Morgan with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wales Women 6, Kazakhstan Women 0. Ceri Holland (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Wynne with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Wales Women 5, Kazakhstan Women 0. Gemma Evans (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Aigerim Aitymova.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Post update
Megan Wynne (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Anastasia Vlasova (Kazakhstan Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Esther Morgan replaces Rhiannon Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Wales Women. Megan Wynne replaces Natasha Harding.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan Women. Aisha Sadykova replaces Alexandra Burova.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan Women. Asselkhan Turlybekova replaces Mariya Demidova.
Post update
Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Irina Saratovtseva.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Aigerim Aitymova.
Post update
Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Anastasia Vlasova (Kazakhstan Women).
