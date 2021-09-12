Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian, Gordon, Macey, Patterson
Everton will get a clear run at signing Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson in the next transfer window as rivals Liverpool won't bid for the 19-year-old, who is valued at over £10m by the Ibrox club. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reckons 38-year-old captain Craig Gordon can keep his first-team place in goals for up to four more years. (Scotsman)
Craig Gordon says that seeing global sports superstars like Gianluigi Buffon and Tom Brady playing at a high level into their forties is inspiring him to keep performing well for Hearts and Scotland. (Herald)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross reckons goalkeeper Matt Macey is helping fans forget about the heroics of former stopper Ofir Marciano. (Scottish Sun)
New Celtic defender Carl Starfelt vows to push through "difficult moments", with the Sweden international saying he feels "more secure for every game". (Daily Record)
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is unsure if Connor Goldson will be available for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Lyon, with the defender self-isolating and missing Saturday's win at St Johnstone. (Daily Record)
"It is normal that I won't get a good reception," says former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele as he prepares to visit Ibrox with Lyon. (Daily Record)