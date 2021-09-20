Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
search
Search BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
MON 20 Sept 2021
Scottish Cup
Berwick
Berwick Rangers
19:45
Gretna 2008
Gretna 2008
Venue:
Shielfield Park
Berwick Rangers v Gretna 2008
Last updated on
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
.
From the section
Scottish Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Monday 20th September 2021
Berwick
Berwick Rangers
19:45
Gretna 2008
Gretna 2008
View all
Scottish Cup scores
Top Stories
England withdraw from Pakistan tour
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Cricket
'Why Chelsea already look hard to stop'
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Messi replaced on PSG home debut
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
European Football