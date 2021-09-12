Match ends, AC Milan 2, Lazio 0.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory against Lazio.
The Swede, 39, tapped in Milan's second goal after Rafael Leao's opener.
Late on, Ibrahimovic forcefully rubbed Lucas Leiva's head and Maurizio Sarri ran onto the pitch to remonstrate, earning the Lazio coach a red card.
Roma boss Jose Mourinho's 1,000 game in management ended in victory after an injury-time winner against Sassuolo.
Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the 92nd minute to maintain his side's 100% record this season and Roma are top of the table ahead of Milan and Napoli on goal difference.
At 39 years and 344 days old, Ibrahimovic surpassed Bruno Alves' record as the oldest foreign player to net in Italy's top flight.
The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus striker had been out since May because of a knee injury but has now scored in 24 different league seasons, dating back to the 1998-99 Swedish league.
"Ibrahimovic never gets old and he has great passion, a fire burning inside him," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.
"He competes to win, he always trains to the maximum and he does so with pleasure. When you are like that you do not feel the years go by."
Milan face Premier League side Liverpool in their opening Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 23Tomori
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 8Tonali
- 79KessiéSubstituted forBakayokoat 61'minutesBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBennacerat 74'minutes
- 25FlorenziSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 61'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 80'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 60'minutes
- 12Rebic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 20Kalulu
- 24Kjaer
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 64Pellegri
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 25ReinaBooked at 45mins
- 77MarusicBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLazzariat 64'minutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 33Acerbi
- 23HysajBooked at 57mins
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forBasicat 74'minutes
- 6Leiva
- 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 45mins
- 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forZaccagniat 64'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 84'minutes
- 9PedroSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5Escalante
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 20Zaccagni
- 26Radu
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 29Lazzari
- 31Adamonis
- 32Cataldi
- 88Basic
- 94Muriqi
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 2, Lazio 0.
Post update
Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Lazio).
Post update
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Toma Basic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raul Moro.
Post update
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Fikayo Tomori tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Vedat Muriqi replaces Ciro Immobile.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Raul Moro replaces Pedro.
Post update
Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Brahim Díaz.
Post update
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
