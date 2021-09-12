Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2LazioLazio0

AC Milan 2-0 Lazio: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores on return from injury

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Ibrahimovic scored in his 24th different league season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from four months out injured by becoming Serie A's oldest foreign goalscorer in AC Milan's victory against Lazio.

The Swede, 39, tapped in Milan's second goal after Rafael Leao's opener.

Late on, Ibrahimovic forcefully rubbed Lucas Leiva's head and Maurizio Sarri ran onto the pitch to remonstrate, earning the Lazio coach a red card.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho's 1,000 game in management ended in victory after an injury-time winner against Sassuolo.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the 92nd minute to maintain his side's 100% record this season and Roma are top of the table ahead of Milan and Napoli on goal difference.

At 39 years and 344 days old, Ibrahimovic surpassed Bruno Alves' record as the oldest foreign player to net in Italy's top flight.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus striker had been out since May because of a knee injury but has now scored in 24 different league seasons, dating back to the 1998-99 Swedish league.

"Ibrahimovic never gets old and he has great passion, a fire burning inside him," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

"He competes to win, he always trains to the maximum and he does so with pleasure. When you are like that you do not feel the years go by."

Milan face Premier League side Liverpool in their opening Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Sarri was unhappy with Ibrahimovic's actions against his midfielder Lucas

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 8Tonali
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forBakayokoat 61'minutesBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBennacerat 74'minutes
  • 25FlorenziSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 61'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forBallo-Touréat 80'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 60'minutes
  • 12Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Maldini
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 64Pellegri

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25ReinaBooked at 45mins
  • 77MarusicBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLazzariat 64'minutes
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 23HysajBooked at 57mins
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forBasicat 74'minutes
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 45mins
  • 7Felipe AndersonSubstituted forZaccagniat 64'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forMuriqiat 84'minutes
  • 9PedroSubstituted forMoro Prescoliat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 5Escalante
  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 20Zaccagni
  • 26Radu
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 29Lazzari
  • 31Adamonis
  • 32Cataldi
  • 88Basic
  • 94Muriqi
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home21
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 2, Lazio 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 2, Lazio 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Vedat Muriqi (Lazio).

  4. Post update

    Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toma Basic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raul Moro.

  8. Post update

    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).

  10. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Fikayo Tomori tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Vedat Muriqi replaces Ciro Immobile.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Raul Moro replaces Pedro.

  14. Post update

    Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Fodé Ballo-Touré replaces Brahim Díaz.

  18. Post update

    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th September 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma33009279
2AC Milan33007169
3Napoli33006249
4Inter Milan32109367
5Udinese32106247
6Lazio32019456
7Fiorentina32015506
8Bologna21103214
9Sassuolo31114404
10Atalanta31113304
11Torino31026423
12Empoli310235-23
13Genoa310248-43
14Venezia310226-43
15Sampdoria302123-12
16Juventus301235-21
17Cagliari301259-41
18Spezia301239-61
19Hellas Verona200236-30
20Salernitana3003211-90
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories