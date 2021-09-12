Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Bellamy played 78 times for Wales, represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games and played close to 300 Premier League games, scoring 81 goals

Former Wales and Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy has left his role as Anderlecht assistant manager to deal with depression.

The 42-year-old spoke about his mental health in 2020 and said he had had the condition since his playing days.

In a statement Anderlecht said Bellamy's mental health problems "have resurfaced again recently".

They added he "took a very difficult, but absolutely necessary decision concerning his health" to leave.

Anderlecht added: "Bellamy said goodbye to the players in the dressing room on Sunday afternoon after the 7-2 victory against KV Mechelen."

He joined Anderlecht as the club's under-21 coach in 2019 and moved to being an assistant to former Manchester City team-mate Vincent Kompany earlier this year.

Anderlecht added: "His experience as a striker in the Premier League and his drive took our young squad to a higher level.

"Both coach Vincent Kompany and director of sports Peter Verbeke want to thank Bellamy explicitly for his efforts and show great understanding for Bellamy's brave decision."

Verbeke said: "The enormous energy Craig has given us all is priceless. It is therefore logical that we must give him all the time and rest he needs. The whole club stands firmly behind him in this difficult period."

Bellamy revealed in May 2020 that he had been diagnosed with depression and been taking medication for three years, adding that injuries had made his condition worse.

"During my career my depression was worse, way worse, the emotional side… I'd come home and wouldn't speak for three days," he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"I had a wife, young family and I literally wouldn't talk. I would shut myself away in a room and then I would go to bed on my own. That was the only way I could deal with depression."

If you have concerns about your mental health help and support is available via the BBC Action Line or you can visit: